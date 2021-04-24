The stars are aligned for Illinois to become a hot spot in the revival of manufacturing across our great American Heartland. I propose a really big, transformative, federal-state-private sector partnership to create a cutting-edge, computer chip manufacturing and research facility on Arsenal Island in the Illinois-Iowa Quad Cities.
I consider myself a longtime student of the Midwest, higher education and politics, so please hear me out.
Leaders on the Illinois side of the half-million population Quad Cities (Moline, Rock Island, Davenport and other smaller cities) are disappointed that Western Illinois University has never developed its campus in the QC. According to the local newspapers, Quad Cities leaders have been in discussion with the flagship University of Illinois to come to town. This makes sense for the following reasons.
The U of I at Urbana-Champaign is home to one of the world’s leading computer science and electrical engineering campuses. For example, UIUC annually wins more National Science Foundation grant dollars than any university campus in the nation. And UIUC engineers and scientists are at the forefront of computer chip design.
John Deere, and CAT down the road in Peoria, particularly need both licensed engineers and engineer technicians. And America badly needs to catchup in the computer chip design and manufacturing competition. Our nation has outsourced this function, and now wonders why, and of what we can do about it.
The UIUC “engine college,” as we called it when I was a professor there, already has collaborative programs with community colleges. Students start at the community colleges and have the opportunity to move on to the four-year bachelor’s program in engineering at UIUC.
In Black Hawk College, the Quad Cities has one of the oldest and most solid community colleges in the nation. Black Hawk and UIUC could use the existing collaboration model, locating a new UIUC junior-senior engineer program in the Quad Cities (something Western Illinois has failed to do).
The Rock Island Arsenal is also a big player in the Quad Cities. Since the Civil War, the Army has operated a munitions manufacturing plant on the two-square-mile Arsenal Island that lies, literally, in the middle of the Mississippi, between Illinois and Iowa.
But employment at the Arsenal has dwindled from a high of 13,000 to about 5,500, and the future of America’s defense is no longer in bombs. Leaders at the Arsenal and in the Quad Cities understand this. They have the space, and are looking for new missions, before the facility might one day easily be absorbed into other much larger Department of Defense operations.
The future of America’s defense lies in evermore sophisticated computer chips to guide and operate Star Wars-level defense programs. Indeed, Senator Dick Durbin and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos were critical several years ago in establishing the Army’s Center of Excellence for Additive and Advanced Manufacturing and the Quad City Manufacturing Laboratory at the Rock Island Arsenal. It’s time to leverage these leading-edge assets.
My idea made sense even before this year, when President Joe Biden announced his multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes $50 billion or more for computer chip design and domestic production.
Further, Illinois is about as Blue a state politically as you’re going to find, an island in a largely Red State Midwest. In 2020, Rep. Bustos headed the House Democratic campaign committee; she worked herself to the bone raising money and supporting fellow congressional candidates. As a result, scores of House Dems and Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be in her debt.
Bustos’ political godfather is Sen. Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate. So, he would logically be in support of Bustos and a big initiative for the Quad Cities. Why locate new chip plants in the Red states of the South and Southwest, where they seem to be going?
The future of manufacturing will be a joint effort between research development and the private sector. The Midwest is blessed with top drawer, Big Ten public research universities like UIUC. The Heartland also has a strong tradition of productive manufacturing by skilled workers.
Time is of the essence. Claimants are already lining up around Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, to make their pitches for more than their share of the Biden largesse.
That’s where Quad Cities leadership comes in. Everyone who has ever considered himself or herself a part of the action in the region will have to quickly get behind the crafting of a really big plan.
Bustos and Durbin’s help will obviously be critical at the highest levels of the federal agencies and White House — but they need a blueprint from which to work.
Making the Quad Cities a world leader in chip production and research could be a game changer for the region, the Midwest and the nation.