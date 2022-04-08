URBANA — It was the spring of 2020, and then-University of Illinois freshman Anushka Desai was excited to take part in her first Engineering Open House as part of a futuristic group project.
“We wanted to create a project where we could create mind-controlled cars,” the junior bioengineering major said.
Before the project came to fruition, though, students were sent home after spring break and the massive yearly celebration of engineering on campus, put on entirely by students, was called off.
Two years later, Desai is looking forward to her first in-person Engineering Open House, set for today and Saturday both inside and outside the UI’s Grainger College of Engineering.
Back tonight will be the Tesla Coil Concert on the Bardeen Quad, a display of light and sound in which high-frequency transformers emit electrical sparks and music.
So will the popular robot combat competition called Robobrawl, the Concrete Crusher that applies millions of pounds of force to crush a block of concrete, the student-made solar car, and exhibits, events and contests hosted across the college.
Desai, now the marketing director of the event, said the organization is expecting 20,000 to 30,000 people to descend on the UI for the open house, which was held remotely last year.
“A lot of people are definitely looking forward to it,” Desai said. “We’ll be able to show how much we’re able to do, even through these COVID times, how much we can make an impact on technology for generations to come.”