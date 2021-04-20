URBANA — Following the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, University of Illinois administrators renewed their call for actions geared toward dismantling systemic racism.
In a mass email sent Tuesday afternoon shortly after the verdict was announced, Chancellor Robert Jones and other top administrators said they hope the guilty verdict "gives Mr. Floyd’s family some small sense of closure and a measure of justice."
"But no court can reverse his senseless death. And no verdict will erase their grief, anger and loss," they wrote.
Jones and the administrators said that the “national reckoning” since Floyd’s death last year has been necessary, but said there is more work to be done.
“The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and too many others this past year alone are the unacceptable consequence of our current system of policing and criminal justice,” according to the mass email. “Their deaths cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents or individual acts – they are clear and painful evidence that we are facing an embedded, societal crisis that we must directly and fundamentally address.”
Last year, Jones launched a Call to Action to Address Racism and Social Injustice, and as part of that, the UI announced last month that it is investing $2 million annually on research projects studying racism and social justice.
And Jones said Tuesday that there are no plans to let up.
“We are engaged in an active review of the role our own university has played in creating these systems, the histories that we have failed to address and the public safety processes and policies we have in place,” the mass email read. “Today we state unequivocally that we are ready to invest the resources, the time and the necessary effort to repair this damage and to reimagine and rebuild these systems.”
Jones said there would be listening sessions held this summer and into the fall where recommendations from working groups will be presented to the university community.
“We are committed to making the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign a community where our research, engagement, equity, inclusion and leadership practices actively work to dismantle systems that utilize power, privilege and violence to disenfranchise and diminish, so that we can recognize the full humanity and lives of Black and Brown students, faculty and staff,” administrators wrote.