URBANA — Following the passage of a new state law, all three University of Illinois campuses have ended debt-related transcript holds for students.
Previously, if a UI student owed $25 or more to their university, the student wasn’t allowed to order an official transcript detailing his or her academic record.
On May 27, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a state law banning the practice in Illinois public universities and colleges by next academic year. In June, UI System President Tim Killeen directed administrators to immediately lift debt-related holds.
“Students come to the University of Illinois in search of the keys to opportunity and to the better life that higher education promises. Blocking access to those keys, often over minor debts, runs counter to our mission,” Killeen said.
“This change in policy is in keeping with our commitment to equity and to maintaining access to the life-changing education available at our universities.”
College transcripts are key for students who are going back to school or transferring to a different academic institution, since they provide a verifiable record of a student’s academic history.
Some employers may ask for official transcripts as well.
Across the three UI campuses, the change gave access to transcripts for 2,357 current students with unpaid debts and 8,128 former students with past-due balances, according to the system.
At the Urbana campus, official transcripts are $8 per copy.