URBANA -- A day after the University of Illinois board of trustees raised tuition for in-state freshman by 1.8 percent at its Urbana campus, the UI said it would expand its Illinois Commitment program that makes tuition free for in-state students from lower-income families.

The UI will raise the qualifying income level from $61,000 to $67,000 for this fall's freshman class, a news release said.

Of the current freshman class, more than 30 percent were eligible for Illinois Commitment, which is funded through a combination of institutional aid, the Monetary Award Program and federal sources such as Pell Grants.

When Illinois Commitment was announced in 2018, the UI estimated it would cost the university roughly $4 million for each class of students, or about $16 million once it's fully phased in.

At Thursday’s meeting, trustees unanimously approved a 1.8 percent increase in in-state tuition for freshmen at the Urbana campus, despite multiple board members expressing concern about the cost of college.

The increase ends a five-year freeze, with base tuition for in-state undergraduates increasing by $218 — to $12,254 a year — at the Urbana campus.

The UI administration sought the increase to help pay for hiring and retaining more faculty.