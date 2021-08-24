URBANA — How does a University of Illinois student organization build team camaraderie when several of its members live in California?
Try team pizza nights, where everyone bakes a pie from home. Or downing a plate of the “spicy ramen challenge” while live on Zoom.
Those are the solutions that UI students in Hack4Impact came up with during the COVID-19 months — solutions they may never have to come up with again.
A return to nearly full in-person activities at the UI means business for campus extracurriculars. Thousands of incoming UI scholars got to connect with representatives from about 500 registered student organizations during Quad Day on a sweltering Sunday afternoon.
The invite list was shortened to only student-led groups this year, and the hubbub even extended to the South Quad, but the classic Sunday rush still appeared during the event’s 50th year anniversary.
More than 700 students signed on to Hack4Impact’s interest form on Sunday amid an “overwhelming” rush of people, which included Chancellor Robert Jones.
Some student groups with a more digital focus will be carrying over new traditions from the most intense months of the pandemic.
“Something we started toward the end of the spring semester is small group activities, where we grouped together folks based on different interests,” said Hack4Impact co-director Tiffany Duong. “Pho nights, mocktails, game nights could cover a variety of different interests.”
Using the Slack messaging platform, members created “channels” for other topics, where fans of anything from fashion to skateboarding could connect.
Meanwhile, Hack4Impact could continue its aim of creating “software for good,” partnering remotely with nonprofits to create digital projects that solve unmet needs for people near the campus community and out.
“A lot of our members looked to our organization as an anchor during the pandemic,” said co-director Yousef Ahmed.
“Especially with freshmen that joined last year, the majority of people they knew were from Hack4Impact,” Duong added. “It became a really strong community.”
Other registered student organizations, like the UI Wildlife Society, weren’t so lucky. For a club predicated on in-person activity, outdoor field events and studies were eliminated for the entirety of 2020, said group President Em Alexander.
In springtime, they managed to host a big in-person event: setting up a huge net during migration season and ID-tagging a variety of birds that flew into it, tracking their age, body fat, species name and several other qualifiers.
Like the club’s other animal-centered events, the group obtained a scientific permit for the activities and trained all members before the event.
For a registered student organization that usually runs with about 35 people, there’ll be plenty to do for the 500 students who signed up for the group’s email list.
“I know that usually translates into a lot less students, but that’s way more than we’ve ever had sign up in previous years,” Alexander said.
After next week’s meeting, the Wildlife Society will have a Kickapoo survey for mussels in the calendar, followed by an October bat survey and plenty of tours during the fall bird migration season.
Many of the students leading these organizations have lived through a large portion of their semesters in the shadow of the pandemic.
“As a senior, I’m kind of anxious but excited. I’m glad I don’t have to spend my last year completely isolated on the computer,” Alexander said.
A spirited, sweaty Quad Day refreshed some memories of the campus they knew as underclassmen.
“COVID hit at just the start of my second semester. I really haven’t had much experience at the U of I yet as an in-person student,” Ahmed said. “Meeting people naturally on campus is fun, it’s a different sort of energy being able to see all these folks walking around.”