CHAMPAIGN — Since they shared the backcourt for the University of Illinois in the late 1950s, Basketball Hall of Famers Jerry Colangelo and Mannie Jackson have led parallel lives.
They’ve both owned premier sports franchises: Jackson the Harlem Globetrotters and Colangelo the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, Arizona Sandsharks, Rattlers and Diamondbacks.
And the two became steadfast friends in a then-segregated America, as Jackson became one of the first two African American basketball players to start and letter on the UI campus alongside teammate Govoner Vaughn.
Now their friendship is etched on the men’s practice floor of the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex: The Mannie Jackson and Jerry Colangelo Court.
“It isn’t about having a gym to shoot around,” Jackson said on Friday. “It’s about letting students see an example of Jerry and I walking in here being best of friends, from a generation where we weren’t supposed to talk to each other, and have done so well with our lives around the world.
“These kids playing basketball will all be better citizens when they leave here.”
The renovation and expansion of the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex is the product of a $40 million investment; more than $34 million from 77 different donors.
An all-star list of University of Illinois basketball figures, athletics and academic administrators and prolific donors attended the rededication of the upgraded Ubben facility on Friday.
In the front rows: the men’s court’s co-namesake Jackson, Chancellor Robert Jones, chairman of the Board of Trustees and former Illinois golfer Don Edwards, three-time NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams, former All-Big Ten Rick Schmidt, athletic director Josh Whitman and Illinois basketball coaches Shauna Green and Brad Underwood.
Dozens of Ubben’s spaces bear donors’ names: The Don and Anne Edwards Grand Atrium; Schmidt’s Academic Achievement Wall; the Meyers and Elle Leonard Performance Recovery Lounge; and the John and Anne Dossey Student-Athlete Development Center.
The women’s gymnasium floor is the Benson Family Court, in honor of Jim Benson, a longtime contributor and leading gift-giver for the Ubben facility and State Farm Center renovation.
“This is a long way from Huff,” said Ryan Baker, news anchor and former men’s basketball manager for the “Flyin’ Illini.”
“I hope our current players understand it has not always been like this.”
The Ubben complex debuted in 1998 as one of the first standalone basketball practice facilities among U.S. higher-ed campuses.
“You want to have the best to attract the best to be the best. And certainly, looking around, I don’t know that anybody can come close to this facility across the country.”
Athletic director Whitman said the reinvestment in the facility, and the two-year renovation period, was essential to recruiting and keeping student-athlete talent and coaching staff.
“I’m here to tell you, Shauna Green is not our head coach today if not for the Ubben facility. I’m here to tell you I don’t know if Underwood is still our coach if not for the Ubben facility,” Whitman said. “These buildings matter.”
Jackson had his own rationalization for why the UI makes high-profile investments in its athletics facilities.
“I see nothing better than art, entertainment and particularly sports to bring people together,” Jackson said. “Racial and ethnic and gender differences doesn’t seem to matter in a football game.
“It’s cool to see a little girl from Effingham, Illinois, cheer for her favorite Black ball player, nothing more than just he’s playing for the team she likes.”