URBANA — The alleged victims of a former University of Illinois professor have filed a lawsuit against the university, accusing it of ignoring their claims of sexual abuse and subjecting them to trafficking.
The two students had previously sued the professor, Gary Xu, in 2019, accusing him of using his position to sexually and emotionally exploit his young female Chinese students, who depended on him for their visas.
One former undergraduate alleged she was raped and beaten multiple times by Xu from 2013 to 2015, and a former graduate student alleged she performed countless hours of work for Xu’s commercial art projects, only to receive little or no pay.
Xu has denied the allegations in court and countersued the women for defamation and intentional infliction of emotion distress. That case is ongoing.
Now the two women are suing the UI in the Illinois Court of Claims and are seeking $11.7 million for pain and suffering, unpaid wages, lost business opportunities, medical expenses and attorneys’ fees.
They are represented by the law firm McAllister Olivarius, which recently settled a discrimination and retaliation case against the University of Rochester for $9.4 million.
“The University of Illinois also bears responsibility,” McAllister Olivarius attorney Alison Wilkinson said. “They knew that Xu was a predator. He had been reported four times, at least.”
She also said they hope the lawsuit prompts stronger action by the UI on sexual misconduct.
“Although they have changed their policies, as far as we can tell, those policies have not had any positive impact on the students at the university,” Wilkinson said.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said the university is “aware of the filing and are reviewing it. We cannot comment on any of its contents at this time.”
“Issues of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment threaten every aspect of our university missions, and they inflict personal and professional harm on members of our community,” she added. “The university investigates and takes appropriate action whenever conduct is reported that may jeopardize or impact the safety or security of our students or others.”
When the lawsuit against Xu was filed in September 2019, the alleged victims had planned to sue the UI but reached an agreement to extend the statute of limitations.
According to the new lawsuit, the UI terminated that agreement Dec. 17, which gave the women 30 days to sue.
The lawsuit against the UI was filed Jan. 15.
In their original lawsuit, the women faulted the UI for not moving more quickly to remove Xu, who resigned in August 2018 with a $10,000 exit payment, more than two years after he was placed on paid administrative leave.
At the time, Chancellor Robert Jones, who arrived after Xu’s January 2016 removal from the classroom but before he left campus in 2018, said the case was “complex” and had “fits and starts” as it worked its way through the UI system.
The student who made the most serious accusations filed several complaints that were later withdrawn, though she said it was because Xu had threatened her and her family.
“The university has an obligation, if there’s a credible allegation of assault … to investigate that,” Wilkinson said. “I don’t think that … stepping back from her allegations absolves them of wrongdoing here. And if they think that it does, then I think again, they need to relook at their policies and also look at the way that victims of trauma and abuse behave often and think about whether their policies captured these behaviors.”