CHAMPAIGN — A University of Illinois associate professor of architecture has been chosen as a fellow in the American Institute of Architects.
Randy Deutsch was one of 116 national members of the group to receive the prestigious elevation. The fellows will be honored May 15 at the group’s annual conference in Los Angeles. Deutsch will also be making a presentation on “How AI, Automation and Autonomous Design Will Impact Your Firm.”
The jury making the selections said Deutsch was chosen for his “notable contributions to the advancement of the profession of architecture.” The honor is for those who have “achieved a standard of excellence in the profession and made a significant contribution to architecture and society on a national level.”
In addition to teaching, Deutsch is a licensed architect who has designed over 100 complex sustainable projects. He has written for several trade publications and is a member of the Chicago Architectural Club’s board of directors and the AIA Chicago board, where he serves as director and vice president. He also received the AIA Chicago Young Architect Award.
He has been at the School of Architecture for eight years and before that was managing principal and design director of Deutsch Insights Inc. for 22 years.