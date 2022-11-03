CHAMPAIGN — The Gies College of Business received a $25 million gift from a University of Illinois alum last month to support an instructional building coming to the southern part of campus, the college announced today.
The gift, sent from an alum who currently wishes to remain anonymous, covers about a quarter of the costs of the tentatively-named South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary Learning, which will hold faculty offices and large classroom areas for traditional and online instruction.
Though the generous UI graduate probably won’t stay incognito forever.
“We anticipate the building will eventually be named for the donor,” said Aaron Bennett, associate director of marketing communications for Gies.
UI trustees gave the go-ahead for the near-$105 million south campus learning center in September. The four-story, 100,000-square-foot building will be built on Gregory Drive between Huff Hall and the Business Instructional Facility.
The SSCIL will hold a 200-seat auditorium, 18 meetings room, two 80-seat classrooms and four 60-seat classrooms shared by the business program and other colleges on the south end of campus. It’ll add 84 office spaces for Gies faculty and staff, along with two 40-foot-by-40-foot sound stages and five “blackbox” production studios will support the creation of online classes.
The Gies College will fundraise half of the building’s total cost. Construction is slated to begin in the spring and conclude in early 2025.
“The support we receive from our alumni and friends is incredible, and they’re helping us building a momentum unlike anything we’ve seen in the history of this College,” Business Dean Jeff Brown said in a statement. “We have bold goals, and our alumni have supported us every step of the way. I’m so grateful for this latest $25 million gift for our new building. It helps ensure that we’re able to serve learners in new and exciting ways through every step of their educational journey.”