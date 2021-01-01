As coaches' pay rises, so do calls for change on campus

In a year of canceled games, spectator-less stands and millions in lost revenue, coaches were still the biggest earners on college campuses from Champaign to Carbondale in pandemic-plagued 2020.

Football coaches, basketball coaches, head coaches, assistant coaches, strength coaches, even coaches who weren’t invited back to campus in 2021 — all had a prominent place on this year’s list of the top earners at state universities.

Using the Freedom of Information Act and other public records, including data from the University of Illinois’ 2020-21 “gray book,” The News-Gazette obtained salary information for employees at all 12 of the state’s four-year public universities.

The aim: to discover just how “out of whack,” as CBS college basketball analyst and Columbia University lecturer Len Elmore puts it, the compensation gap between athletics and academics had become.

Here’s what we found:

— Of the 25 highest-paid employees on the UI’s flagship campus in Champaign-Urbana, six have the title of dean, three chancellor or vice chancellor and 12 coach.

— And that’s not just head coaches. At $750,000, Rod Smith — the offensive coordinator on Lovie Smith’s recently dismissed Illini football staff — had a higher annual salary than any of the 12 presidents or chancellors who preside over public school campuses in Illinois.

Rod Smith was the state’s fourth highest-paid public school employee. The top three earners, all among those whose UI salaries were trimmed by 10 percent in the final six months of 2020, part of COVID cutbacks: Lovie Smith ($3,808,000), Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood ($3,238,000) and UI System President Tim Killeen ($793,250).

— At $475,000, Underwood assistant coach Orlando Antigua was the 10th highest-paid employee on the UI’s largest campus, six spots ahead of football strength coach Lou Hernandez ($406,000).

Both made more than any UI professor who doesn’t double as a dean, vice chancellor or director.

— Lovie Smith will be replaced on 2021’s highest-paid list by his successor — Bret Bielema, whose six-year contract calls for $4.2 million in annual compensation.

But Smith hasn’t been cut his last check from the UI — he’s still due $2.3 million, per the terms of the buyout clause of his contract, which Athletic Director Josh Whitman says will be paid for using athletic department funds.

— Though on a smaller scale, head coaches leading campus payrolls is not unique to the UI. They also topped the 2020 compensation lists at Illinois State (men’s basketball’s Dan Muller, at $564,000), Northern Illinois (football’s Thomas Hammock, at $518,200) and Southern Illinois-Carbondale (men’s basketball’s Bryan Mullins, at $475,000).

— Of the six four-year public universities that field both football and basketball teams, two paid a non-coach more than any other employee — Eastern Illinois ($186,850-a-year football coach Adam Cushing was third, behind President David Glassman and Provost Jay Gatrell) and Western Illinois (football’s Jared Elliott was also third, at $170,004, behind President Martin Abraham and Medical Chief of Staff Michael Waters).

At a time when turnstiles aren’t turning, room-and-board revenue is reduced and belt-tightening is ordered in most departments across state campuses, football coaching contracts like the one now awaiting UI trustees’ approval are enough to make some cringe.

“I do accept the theory that ‘this is what it takes to compete for the best talent,’” says former UI trustee Pam Strobel, who co-chaired the search committee that led to the hiring of Killeen as president in 2014. “But that point falls flat when the results are not there,” which has been a recurring theme for Illini football coaches.

“It’s a joke we pay coaches this much and it does need to change,” says David Ridpath, past president of the Drake Group, whose mission is to increase academic integrity in college sports.

“I am not saying we pay them like adjunct faculty. John Wooden himself would not accept one penny more than the highest-paid professor on campus.

“They won’t go to the poor house.”

‘JONESES’ LIVING LARGE

Paying coaches considerably more than the rest of campus is nothing new. It was the same story four decades ago, which led former UI Chancellor Thomas Everhart, about to take the top job at Cal Tech, to remark in a faculty farewell letter: “Frankly, an institution that pays its president more than its football coach can’t be all bad.”

“The irrationality of coaching salaries caught my eye in the late ’80s, when I picked up a copy of The Chicago Tribune and saw a two-inch headline above the fold that proclaimed: ‘Football Coach Paid More Than University President,’” says Stan Ikenberry, the UI’s president from 1979-95.

“The story featured John Mackovic, then Illinois head football coach, pointing out — surprise, surprise — his salary was considerably higher than mine.

“True then, true now, except the numbers in the ’80s were much more modest than those of today.”

Mort Weir can relate. Everhart’s successor as UI chancellor spent six years in the job, which started in the final days of Mike White’s run as Illini football coach and ended in 1993, Year 3 of the Lou Tepper Era.

Tepper’s annual compensation at Illinois topped out at $285,342. In today’s UI athletic department, that would make him the 21st highest-paid employee, sandwiched between the deputy athletic director and defensive ends coach.

“I was concerned about the discrepancy between some coaches’ salaries and those of top administrators and faculty at the UI back in the ’90s,” Weir says. “… But since that time, the salaries of coaches have skyrocketed and the difference is now huge.

“And whereas the relatively high salaries of, say, physicians in our medical school can be explained at least in part by what they would make in the larger economy, the same cannot be said of coaches. Aside from university coaching jobs, their marketplace is professional athletics, a tiny market indeed.

“So large universities have created this marketplace all on their own — the incessant need to ‘keep up with the Joneses.’”

In Big Ten country, the Joneses call places like Madison, Wis., and Columbus, Ohio, home. And keeping up with them often means offering the kinds of perks that others on campus aren’t treated to — from retention bonuses ($600,000 if Underwood remains Illini basketball coach through May 1, 2022) to expedited hires (like Bielema’s, which came six days after Lovie Smith’s firing).

The latter is especially rare outside of athletics, notes longtime UI math Professor and Faculty Senate member Bruce Reznick.

“Ask anyone who works on campus and you will likely hear complaints about how slow it is to get administrative approval to replace urgently needed staff who leave for elsewhere or retire,” Reznick says. “It can literally take years.

“I’ve noticed in my 40-plus years here that whenever a football or basketball coach is fired, the replacement takes days at most, regardless of whether there is a hiring freeze in effect or not.”

* * * * *

HIRED TO BE FIRED

Think college coaches are all overpaid? Try being one who doesn’t have immediate success, says the head of the American Football Coaches Association.

Sure, the pay’s great. The job security, not so much.

“The career stability as a head coach is less than four years — and that continues to decline each year,” says AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry, whose own 13 stops in the business included four years as the head coach at Illinois State.

“The opportunity to be a head coach now tends to be a one-time proposition — with no opportunity to be granted tenure.”

He’s right. Illinois’ last four football coaches were on the job for an average of four years, with all four ending in firings.

By comparison, the last four Illini men’s basketball coaches hung around a year-plus longer on average, with the two with the shortest tenures (Lon Kruger and Bill Self) leaving on their own terms.

The upside and downside of the profession can be summed up in Bielema’s first hire, announced three days ago — offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.

Since leaving his last Big Ten coordinator job — in 2006, when he was part of Glen Mason’s staff let go at Minnesota — Petersen spent two years at Iowa State, followed by one at South Dakota, two at Marshall, three at Louisiana Tech, three at East Carolina, one at Missouri and one at Appalachian State.

But at Illinois, he’ll be part of the highest-paid coaching staff in school history. Whitman told The News-Gazette last week that he’s committed to budgeting “at least $5 million” for Bielema’s 10 assistant coaches and another $2 million for support staff.

“That will put us fifth in the Big Ten,” Whitman said.

Even some of the harshest critics of coaching salaries acknowledge that no one AD, or coach, or conference is responsible for the great divide in pay between coaches and faculty.

Blame the market, they say — the same one that said hiring a football coach straight out of the NFL, as Illinois did with Lovie Smith in 2016, would come with a higher price tag than hiring a coach from the University of Toledo (Tim Beckman in 2012).

“Football coaches make more than math professors. Math professors make more than first-grade teachers,” Reznick says. “Does it reflect the inherent difficulty or importance of the jobs? No, it reflects the market.”

“If you are aspirational, which the U of I is and always has been and should be, then you need to invest in people and resources to achieve your goals,” says Chicago attorney Larry Eppley, who chaired the UI Board of Trustees from 2003-09. “That includes hiring talented leaders, top-tier faculty with substantial research portfolios and football coaches.

“Big salaries make great headlines, whether it’s the dean of a college or a coach, but an individual institution does not generally set the market. It reacts to the market.”

Only in the college coaching market, the dollars never seem to decline. That’s due in large part to “larger and larger television and advertising revenues that make it possible,” says University of Tennessee President Emeritus Joe DiPietro, a three-degree UI graduate now living in Champaign.

That “is at the heart of the large disparity — perhaps with the exception of this year due to the pandemic’s negative impact on athletic department revenue,” DiPietro says.

There’s also the matter of “pressure on the institution by some university constituents for athletic programs to achieve winning records at nearly any cost, which often sways decision-making.”

* * * * *

PAY FOR PLAY?

“Mortified” is the term U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) used last December to describe her feelings about skyrocketing college coaching salaries.

A one-time Big Ten campus chancellor at Wisconsin, Shalala introduced a bill late last year that, if passed, would have established a 17-member Congressional Advisory Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics. It would be empowered to explore all aspects of NCAA sports over a two-year period, from post-college health care for athletes to whether it was time to compensate them.

In 41 states, Shalala’s bill pointed out, the highest-paid public employee was an NCAA coach. Why is it, she asked, that a chunk of college sports’ $18.9 billion in annual revenue doesn’t go to the athletes themselves?

It’s something Jay Bilas has wondered aloud himself while calling college basketball games for ESPN.

The conversations that ought to be happening on college campuses are not about whether coaches make too much money, argues the Duke law grad.

“Salaries of coaches, administrators and professors are reflective of priorities. Professors and deans simply are not as valuable in the marketplace as coaches and athletes,” Bilas says. “But, that market reality is not the real issue. The real issue isn’t that coaches are overpaid. They are not.

“The issue is that athletes are disallowed pay. It is indefensible, especially when there are no spending controls of any kind, except for a wage ceiling on athletes alone.”

And to those who contend that college athletes are compensated — for many, in the form of a free education of four or more years — Reznick offers this counterpoint:

“Education is more than a list of classes passed. It includes the free time to figure out what to take, and study it on your own, and find the initiative to attend class on your own. It includes time to think and reflect on what you want to do with your life in school and later.

“Do Illinois football players get an Illinois education in this sense? I don’t know. Full disclosure: I’ve been teaching mostly advanced mathematics undergraduate courses here since 1979, and I’ve never had a football or men’s basketball player in my class.”

Michael LeRoy, a UI professor of labor and employment relations, has long favored college athletes being treated like employees, with the power to unionize, access to workers’ compensation insurance and, for some, a small salary.

It would be a radical departure from the way the system has operated for decades. But that system — which prohibits athletes from making a buck while permitting coaches to take in as much as $9.2 million in basketball (Kentucky’s John Calipari) and $8.6 million in football (Alabama’s Nick Saban) — is well past broken, LeRoy contends.

“Where would the salary pool come from to pay players, in addition to continuing to pay their scholarships?” he says. “Try capping Big Ten coaches’ pay at $1 million a year, and you would have over $5 million as a salary pool at Illinois in 2020 to pay our football and basketball players.”

If ever there was time to blow it up and reinvent college sports as we know them, it’s now, in what Boise State President Emeritus and UI grad Bob Kustra calls “the COVID age.”

Long after the masses have been vaccinated and the virus is a distant memory, universities will continue to feel the aftershocks of a pandemic that has cost millions, he says.

Money will be tighter, insiders predict. Class and crowd sizes may be smaller. The model of delivering education could look dramatically different.

Will college sports roll with the changes?

“If COVID has shown us anything, it is that it is really time for a reset,” Ridpath says. “The system as it stands is unsustainable.”