URBANA — Music spilled out into the hallways of the Illini Union on Tuesday night, attracting students into the ballroom, which was turned into a makeshift roller-skating rink for the Illini Union Board’s Mardi Gras Roller Skate Night.
“A lot of people just come by and say, ‘Oh, what’s going on in there?’ ” Illini Union Board President Jessa Lyn Flores said.
Dozens of students rolled around the ballroom and ate food provided by the Illini Union Board, a student organization. They commissioned a company called Record-A-Hit Entertainment and brought the rink, the skates and a DJ booth.
“We all discussed what cultures we could represent on campus, and this holiday was coming up, and it’s one people should learn more about,” Flores said. “For events like these, it’s just getting students involved with our campus. We want to get students more engaged with their campus, other cultures with fellow students.
“A lot of these events happen in the middle of the week to allow students to take a break from studying for a minute, spend time with friends.”