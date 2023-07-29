URBANA — Renovations at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts are still in full swing, meaning the Colwell Playhouse won’t be open through the rest of the year.
As a result, the center will continue to partner with the Virginia Theatre and other venues to host planned events.
Colwell is getting a new stage and accessibility updates, and in the meantime, the usual summer maintenance projects for the rest of the building are underway before students return.
“The summertime is just our time to get everything ready,” said Linea Johnson, Krannert Center’s communications director.
At the end of the day Friday, the center’s Intermezzo Cafe will temporarily close for deep cleaning; it is scheduled to reopen Aug. 14.
Some maintenance work will be done on Krannert’s main lobby and elevator lobby floors, which Johnson said happens every couple of years.
Tickets for the fall season will be available online starting Aug. 9, though one of the next events on the calendar won’t require one.
The Krannert Center costume and prop sale, typically held every other year, is making a return for the first time in five years — on Aug. 26 — after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sale will include anything from productions that have been held since the last sale that the center doesn’t need any more, as well as some vintage clothing and items donated by community members.
Johnson said she’s pretty sure no items will cost more than $20.
Community theaters and low-budget filmmakers have taken advantage of the sale in the past, but Johnson recommended taking a look for Halloween costume ideas, too.
She also said that it has been very popular in the past, with people traveling in just for the sale, so getting there early in the day might be best.
“There have been lines around the block,” Johnson said.
On that note: The sale will be free to enter from noon to 2 p.m., but a $3 early-bird admission fee can get you in as early as 8 a.m.
Funds from the costume and prop sale will go toward buying more costumes and props for future productions.
Other things to look forward to this fall include the Ellnora the Guitar Festival, which Johnson predicts will be highly attended.