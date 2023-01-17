URBANA — University of Illinois students: Looking to kill some time before the semester’s in full swing? A lightsaber duel might do the trick.
The sibling duo Elissa and Jeremy Chou, both from Naperville, spent an overcast Monday afternoon clashing Star Wars weapons a day before their spring-semester classes started.
“I’m hoping to broaden out what I do and look for new clubs and stuff,” said Jeremy, a freshman. “My schedule has a lot more opportunity compared to last semester. I’m excited to try new things.”
One glance at campus streets and sidewalks will confirm: The college kids are back.
Prior to the resumption of UI instruction, some students reconnected with old friends, participated in Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteer efforts or stocked up on school materials at a busy Illini Union Bookstore.
Junior Haley Sahni, from Mahomet, will wait for her class syllabi to come in before she buys any expensive textbooks. Entering the sixth UI semester after the pandemic began, things are starting to seem — dare she say — back to normal.
“Most everything’s in person unless you want it to be online,” said Sahni, who’s enrolled in two online courses this spring. “I almost like online classes better, especially when it’s asynchronous — I feel like I do better doing classes on my own time. If I want to fast forward or go back in a lecture, I can do that.”
Junior Ashley Hughes has a specific preference: online courses for her general-education requirements, but in-person classes for everything else.
“I like in person, I feel like I get to experience college a bit more,” Hughes said from her seat in a bustling Illini Union Courtyard. “I get to interact with other students more than through the computer screen.”
At the same location next Monday, students will get another chance to find organizations that fit their interests. The Student Org Involvement Fair runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the union.
Chou hasn’t turned his lightsaber-fighting interest into a registered student organization — yet. He and older sister Elissa grew up watching and imitating on-screen duels from the Star Wars series with plastic toys. Last summer, they ordered some upgraded, life-size replicas to take it to the next level.
“He’s always been interested in the logistics of it, the behind the scenes and how everything is planned out,” Elissa Chou, a junior, said of her brother. “I don’t actively go to the gym to work out, so this is a good way for me to exercise throughout the week.”
They’ve looped in a couple friends, and recently filmed a few sequences after weeks of rehearsing with each other. (You can find their flashy duels at @zhang_films on Instagram.)
“A lot of it is based on real-life sword fighting,” Jeremy Chou said. “We have to be able to telegraph our moves. The opponent should know what move you’re supposed to be doing.
“This is all just for fun; we haven’t made anything official. Maybe in the future, though.”
This year’s spring semester ends a day earlier than last year’s. The UI plans to host its commencement ceremony for new graduates on May 13.
Some early birds in this year’s graduating classes will be the ones who spent the back half of their high school senior years sheltering in place.
Sahni is taking 19 credit hours this spring in hopes of graduating a year early.
“I’m excited to see where I’m going to go after this,” she said.