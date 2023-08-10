CHAMPAIGN — The Marching Illini have a busy week ahead of them as band members return to campus early for eight days of training and preparation.
Students have a lot to learn during band camp, which will begin on Saturday. Namely, the pregame show, the “Three-In-One,” tunes to play during football timeouts and short snippets to play during basketball games.
The pregame show and Three-In-One both involve music and marching, and the band will need to memorize both.
The Three-In-One specifically is a Marching Illini tradition that has been around for nearly 100 years, so perfecting the music and patterns is important.
Each day of camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m., only broken up by meals.
“In athletic terms, we are doing three-a-days,” band director Barry Houser said.
The entire morning is dedicated to marching, with the goal of making all 400 people march in exactly the same way.
Also, that’s time to practice “drill,” or the band’s layout across the field.
Each member of the band has their own path to follow, often involving counting steps between yard lines, that is timed to the music they’ll play — Houser said there are over 40 pages of drill just for the pregame show.
After lunchtime, woodwinds and brass go to music rehearsal, while percussion works separately for a while before joining in on rehearsal.
The color guard and Illinettes dance team also take some rehearsal time separate from the band.
In the late afternoon, the groups split down even further so that each section of instruments can practice individually.
After dinner, it’s back to the field to combine drill and music and start piecing the show together.
Some of this work will be old hat to band members who are returning from previous years, but there is something new to learn every year.
Houser said that half-time shows this fall will feature music from Taylor Swift, Rush, Metallica and more.
The commitment continues throughout the school year. Houser compares band members to student athletes since they contribute 18-20 hours a week to the Fighting Illini.
“However, none of our students are on scholarship,” Houser said.
The busy time for Houser isn’t limited to the camp, because he works on preparations all year round.
He chooses and licenses music for the halftime show, then designs the band’s marching drill, then still has to arrange necessary staff and equipment to make the show possible.
He’s also in charge of purchases for the band.
“This includes everything from earrings for the Illinettes Dance Team, the marching shoes for the entire band, designing and ordering matching shirts, arranging housing, and like a small town, arranging for this large group to eat meals,” Houser said.
Also: handling dietary restrictions, coordinating transportation, running the camp itself and the year-long process of recruiting new band members.
“It’s a full time job to keep this band running in addition to my other responsibilities in the School of Music teaching conducting, conducting the wind orchestra, serving on a variety of campus committees, and serving as the chair of the Conducting Area,” Houser said.