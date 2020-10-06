Being Black in America: Sharva Hampton-Campbell
In her words, an African American community resident shares a first-person story about what it looks, feels and sounds like to be black in America.
Continuing a conversation we’ve hosted since June, The News-Gazette asked African American community members to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
Featured today: SHARVA HAMPTON-CAMPBELL, student affairs coordinator at the UI School of Social Work.
If you’d like to share your story, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com. To view the entire series, click here.
'The African proverb each one, teach one is my call to action'
By SHARVA HAMPTON-CAMPBELL
I love the skin I’m in.
I love the heritage from which I came.
I love the country in which I live.
My love for my country is unconditional, but the love I receive has not always been reciprocated.
I’m sure you thought you were reading the first stanza of a poem. Nope, I started my story in this manner because it gave me pause to the conflicted feelings I had about the level of honesty I would give in sharing my experience of being Black in America.
I was born and raised in Louisiana and moved to Illinois during my young adult years. In the South, I knew who didn’t like me because of my skin color, but racism played out as a covert operation in the North. Being Black in America has taught me many lessons of endurance and strength. I want to focus on the lessons learned during my pursuit of postsecondary education.
I have achieved several degrees from a predominately white institution (PWI) whose name has given me the upper hand for many job opportunities. However, the most rewarding and enriching experiences came from academic pursuits at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).
I attended an HBCU during my freshman year of college, then transferred to a PWI due to my family moving to Illinois. I returned to an HBCU to complete my first semester of graduate school and then returned to a PWI to finish my degree because of financial reasons.
The difference in how I was treated and the underlying stereotypes and assumptions about my academic abilities at the PWI were very disheartening and frequently caused me to retreat to the safety of my village for refuge. Statements such as “You must be here through some special minority program” and being asked to speak on issues impacting African Americans from low socioeconomic status because the assumption is that I am one of them.
The HBCU experience was filled with unconditional support, encouragement and a sense of belonging that helped strengthen my wherewithal to manage the blatant and unconscious biases that I would endure once I left the village environment.
I can recall being very frustrated with getting Bs and B-minuses on my papers while in undergrad at the PWI. One of my White peers, who received As on her papers, agreed to switch papers with me for a particular class because she didn’t believe there was truth to my belief that I was being discriminated against.
I received a B-minus on her paper, and she received an A on my paper. We were both devastated at the outcome. Due to her being afraid of the possible repercussions, I accepted the grade.
It wasn’t until I returned to an HBCU for the first semester of my graduate program that I learned how to challenge academic grading. I was empowered and armed when I returned to the PWI and excelled in the program.
Having had the educational experiences at a PWI and HBCU helped prepare me for my journey as an educated professional Black woman in America. While I have not actively participated in political rallies and marches, I use my skills and talents to motivate women to rise above obstacles that hinder their progress by offering empowerment retreats and participation in anthology book projects.
The African proverb “each one, teach one” is my call to action and drives my efforts to help women gain the emotional strength and tools to accomplish their academic and professional goals amidst the challenges associated with Being Black in America.