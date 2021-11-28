Big 10: Most unforgettable views of, or in, space
With NASA’s $10 billion, 100-times-more-powerful James Webb Space Telescope set to replace Hubble in T-minus 24 days, we asked astronauts, astronomers and others: What’s the most unforgettable view you ever had of, or in, space?
About 13.5 billion years ago, the first galaxies began forming. But what were they like?— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 23, 2021
Tune into the first episode of @NASA’s Curious Universe mini-series to learn how the Webb telescope will peer into our cosmic history: https://t.co/3tMkOiJtZ9 pic.twitter.com/bCnumCdEib
SCOTT ‘SCOOTER’ ALTMAN
1981 UI grad and four-time space shuttle veteran honored this month as 2021 Lincoln Laureate
“The most unforgettable view I ever had from space has to be an experience from my very first spaceflight.
“We launched on the Neurolab mission in April 1998 on the space shuttle Columbia for a 16-day mission investigating how neurological systems respond to microgravity. Our 39-degree inclination meant that our track over the Earth would take me over central Illinois and my hometown.
“However, for 14 days, every time we flew over Illinois, it was either completely clouded over or we were in an altitude where I could not see the ground. I had almost given up on ever seeing central Illinois from space when on flight day 15, the day before landing, I floated up to the flight deck and saw on our world map flight computer that we would be coming up on St. Louis shortly.
“I looked out the window and there was St Louis — the intersection of the Mississippi and the Illinois River. I followed the river from St Louis up to the northeast until I picked out the Peoria airport — and could see Pekin from 160 miles up.
“It’s hard to describe the intense emotional connection I felt at that time as I grabbed a camera — looking down at the place where I grew up, where the family and friends who had helped set this mission in motion lived and where I learned so much about life and the value of hard work and never giving up your dreams.”
JOE TANNER
1973 UI grad and Danville native flew four space shuttle missions as astronaut
“One of my most memorable views in space is from my first flight. Many of us have seen the Northern Lights at some point in our lives but Atlantis flew right through the Southern Lights, more formally known as the Aurora Australis.
“It was an eerie experience as we approached and went right through the absolutely beautiful green cloud of electrons. The radio even crackled as we passed.
“I guess I had seen too many ‘Star Trek’ episodes because I immediately called Houston to make sure they were still there and we hadn’t been warped to some other time.”
LARA WALDROP
UI Associate Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering, chosen by NASA to lead $75 million mission to investigate Earth’s atmosphere
“In high school, I once took an overnight field trip to an observatory. We stayed up late into the night, pointing the telescope to so many amazing sights, but the one I will never forget was Saturn.
“To the naked eye, it looks like any other bright point of light in the night sky, but seeing the rings through the telescope took my breath away.
“I’ve been interested in optics and solar system science ever since.”
Get ready: This is how we #UnfoldTheUniverse. ⬇️— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 12, 2021
The James Webb Space Telescope is folded to fit inside its rocket. After launch, it must slowly unfold itself, step by step, as it makes its way through space. Watch the video below to experience this incredible journey! pic.twitter.com/zLi1UpPVaw
ERIK JOHNSON
Director, Parkland’s Staerkel Planetarium
“During my first semester teaching astronomy at Parkland, I was helping an instructor run observing sessions at his farm outside of Mansfield. When everyone arrived, he offered introductions and told the students what to expect for that evening.
“He warned us to watch the northern part of the sky in case we see the Northern Lights because the sun recently released a storm of radiation towards Earth.
“We then walked over to where he positioned several telescopes to look at objects in the southern sky. While describing each instrument, he interrupted himself, saying ‘Holy moly, look up.’
“The Northern Lights were above the barn, halfway to the zenith. We didn’t notice them appear because we were looking at him and the telescopes but once you start looking, you can’t miss them. We stared at the red curtains for several minutes until they dimmed again.
“The aurora borealis can extend to central Illinois occasionally, but it’s rare to see them get far above the horizon. I’m glad I was at such a dark site when that one occurred.”
DECKER FRENCH
UI Assistant Professor of Astronomy
“When I was about 13, we went on a school trip to Lorado Taft in northern Illinois. One night, we all went out into the woods for an activity where we walked alone, one by one, for a short part of the trail to experience the forest without other people around.
“I vividly remember looking up in a clearing and seeing the Milky Way as a distinct band of light high across the sky. Despite my interest in astronomy and the time I had spent learning about the constellations, I had no idea the Milky Way could be seen by eye. I had thought it was only possible with long exposure photography.
“I could see the faint band of light behind the brightest stars, and hints of darker patches within it. When we look at the Milky Way, we’re seeing the billions of stars around us from our vantage point near the outskirts, like looking across at a city as you come in on the highway.
“I had heard this described and shown in diagrams, but seeing it with my own eyes made it real for me.
”Even now, I still try to seek out dark and clear skies whenever I can and get that same sense of awe of our place embedded within the galaxy and the universe.”
LESLIE LOONEY
Director, UI Laboratory for Astronomical Imaging
“My first time flying on NASA’s airborne observatory SOFIA — a 2.5-meter telescope in a Boeing 747 at 50,000 feet — with an instrument that I helped design is my most memorable view of space.
“My instrument works in the far-infrared, which means we could not test it on the ground, and we were observing Mars to see if our instrument even worked. We set up the observation, and I sat nervously waiting, flying at over 500 miles per hour above the Pacific Ocean, to see if a decade of hard work would be a great success or a jarring failure.
“I had designed the optics, so it was very personal.
“Suddenly, up on our computer screen popped a beautiful image of Mars, exactly as we expected. Shouts of joy, high-fives, smiles for miles and a far-infrared image of Mars taken in the Earth’s stratosphere will be something I will never forget.”
TONY WONG
UI Professor of Astronomy
“The most memorable experience I had of looking into space was seeing Halley’s Comet in 1985 from the open attic window of my house in Queens, New York, with a pair of 7x50 binoculars, having carefully followed the star-hopping instructions given in ‘Sky & Telescope’ magazine.
“It was just a faint smudge and there was no hope of recording it, but just realizing that I wouldn’t have a chance to see it again for 75 years — or perhaps ever — was a profound moment.”
DAVE LEAKE
Former Director, Parkland’s Staerkel Planetarium
“The view that still sticks with me was in the summer of 2019 and my first trip to a major ‘star party’ — the Rocky Mountain Star Stare. Over 400 of us set up telescopes at 7,000 feet altitude, southwest of Pueblo, Colorado.
“The first night on-site was cloudy but they expected clearing after midnight. So I took a nap and set an alarm. When I awoke, I looked out the tinted windows of my truck and didn’t see much.
“And then I opened the door. I’ve never see the summer Milky Way like that. Uncountable stars and star clouds. I didn’t set up a telescope for probably an hour as I just sat on the tailgate in awe.
“As long as I have been doing this, I thought I had maybe seen it all. I was very wrong.”
JOSH ROVEY
UI Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering
“When I was 14 or 15, my parents bought me a small Newtonian reflector telescope. It was not high quality and of course shook and vibrated in the wind that is constant across the Illinois prairie, but it was powerful enough on a very clear night to see the Galilean moons of Jupiter and rings around Saturn.
“While I had seen pictures of these in books, it was amazing to me that they really do exist and, like Galileo, I could see them from my own back yard, live and in-person, with my own telescope-aided eye.”
JOAQUIN VIEIRA
UI Associate Professor of Astronomy
“I grew up in rural California and spent most summers up in the Sierras sleeping under the stars.
“Staring up at the Milky Way is one of the most profound and explicit reminders of our place in the cosmos.
“Those views, starting from when I was about 10 years old, have always stayed with me.”
The James Webb Space Telescope is on track for a launch date of Dec. 22.— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 25, 2021
Additional testing, which was conducted due to an incident in launch preparations, concluded no observatory components were damaged. Observatory fueling operations begin on Nov. 25: https://t.co/3E4UopkVZG pic.twitter.com/aPZJPIBtCQ