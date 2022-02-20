Big 10, Presidents Day edition: Who's the greatest post-war commander-in-chief of them all?
On this Presidents’ Day eve, we asked a supersized panel of historians, authors and insiders: Of the 14 post-war commanders-in-chief, who’s been the greatest leader?
HARRY TRUMAN: 5 votes
Vietnam veteran, ‘Bush’s Wars’ author and Texas A&M historian TERRY ANDERSON: “If it wasn’t for the Vietnam War, it would be LBJ. He passed the most important laws in the 20th century — the Civil Rights Act 1964, Voting Rights Act of 1965, Medicare and Medicaid, and early consumer protection and environmental laws.
“While Truman went out with low approval rates, historians have since rated him high, about 10th, because of his civil rights policies, desegregating the armed forces and response to the emerging Cold War.
“Historians also have improved Ike’s rankings since he balanced the budget three times and almost did many years while signed the bi-partisan Interstate Freeway act and grudgingly beginning to desegregate public schools with Little Rock in 1957. That was the last time any Republican president balanced the federal budget. Ever since the 1980s, they have practiced Reaganomics.
We've shared this letter before, but it's too good not to share again for #GroundHogDay2022! HST wrote to Bess #OTD in 1937: "Well the old pig saw his shadow today & it is cold as the mischief." We're feeling it today on Delaware St. near the Truman home! https://t.co/UAJzPL5IH6 pic.twitter.com/QOSBcA5sdE— Truman Library (@TrumanLibrary) February 2, 2022
“After JFK’s death. he was the ‘most liked’ president by the American people, and since Reagan’s death he has taken that position, whatever ‘most liked’ means. Frankly, the American public, sadly, doesn’t have a clue.
“The ‘worst’ in my opinion is easy — Trump. I never thought anyone would beat out Nixon after Watergate, but Twice Impeached won hands down. He passed nothing except a tax cut, while Nixon signed the EPA, 18-year-old vote, ended the draft and OSHA."
LARA BROWN (@LaraMBrownPhD on Twitter), director of director of George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management and author of 2020's ‘Amateur Hour: Presidential Character and the Question of Leadership’: “This is a tough question because for presidents to be thoughtfully appraised and ranked, not in terms of their own campaign promises or their individual mastery over their contemporary political dynamics, but against one another across time, you need historical distance and perspective to see the turning points or the momentous decisions that reverberate through history.
“In this sense, it is easier to consider the first half of this group — Truman through Carter — than it is the second half — Reagan through Trump. From my perspective, we are presently watching either the triumph or the tragedy, depending on your partisan viewpoint, of the political cleavages and public rhetoric that Ronald Reagan initiated, which have essentially reversed FDR's political construction — namely, that the GOP has become the party of the working class and the public's disbelief that political problems can be solved by insiders/experts in government in Washington — and as such, it's difficult to consider the presidents who have been part of this historical era.
“It is also why I imagine many presidential scholars, including myself, look to the full list of these presidents and tend to land on Truman. Having to follow in the footsteps of FDR, who was a political giant and popular hero, would have been difficult for any politician.
"Truman stepped up to the many policy challenges — from overseeing the final stages of the war to helping to transition the economy to expanding and securing Social Security.
“Though many of his foreign policy decisions were controversial — dropping the bombs and then later intervening in Korea — what puts him at the top of my list were the actions he took with respect to civil rights.
“Having studied law and policy with respect to African-Americans in the U.S., in so many ways, his executive orders to integrate the armed forces and prohibit discrimination in the civil service were the ‘first cracks’ in the system. For while these steps may seem small, when you consider how disenfranchised African-Americans were in American politics at that moment in time — how few could vote in the South and how many were legally discriminated against throughout the country — these actions were forward-thinking and bold.
#OTD 75 yrs ago, President Truman delivered the first televised State of the Union address to the 80th Congress. WATCH IT: https://t.co/GbtE84AfrM READ IT: https://t.co/AyLDdlRosz @TrumanLibrary pic.twitter.com/twB7INlyvu— Truman Library Institute (@TrumanLibInst) January 6, 2022
“He also appointed a civil rights commission, which produced a report that raised the profile of these issues nationally.
"His decisions in this area meant that he lost some of the support from Southern Democrats — Strom Thurmond's leaving the party and founding his own Dixiecrat Party in 1948. It is notable that FDR was not willing to risk this.”
Presidential historian DAVID FARBER, Roy A. Roberts Distinguished Professor at the University of Kansas: "None of the 14 post-World War II presidents have an unblemished record as commander-in-chief and their national security challenges varied considerably in intensity.
"That said, I think Harry 'the buck stops here' Truman, faced the greatest challenges and provided the American people the greatest leadership in meeting those international challenges. He asked a nation exhausted by the sacrifices of World War II to take on global responsibilities and contain the threat of the Soviet Union.
"And the American people responded, providing support for the Marshall Plan, NATO, the Berlin Blockade airlift, the Korean War ... the list goes on.
"Truman made missteps and had errors in judgment, but at a time of extraordinary challenges, with the support of the American people, he helped secure a better world."
University of Illinois grad and Bancroft Prize-winning historian ROBERT DALLEK, author of biographies on Truman, John F. Kennedy, FDR, Ronald Reagan and Lyndon B. Johnson, among others: “I’d put Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson for his domestic achievements at the top of my list. Truman established America’s Cold War strategy defeating Communist Russia without an actual war.”
American history scholar TOM BALCERSKI (@tbalcerski on Twitter) of Eastern Connecticut State University: “One year into the Biden presidency, leadership, and more precisely what makes for a great leader, is on my mind.
“I recently participated in the C-SPAN Presidential Historians Survey 2021, where I was asked to rank each president along 10 different leadership characteristics. The results are clear: the top three are Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt. But of the post-World War II presidents, it’s the first two — Dwight D. Eisenhower and Harry Truman — that rank the next highest.
"If I were to pick one leader to merit the title of ‘greatest leader’ since 1945, I’d go with Truman. As measured by the C-SPAN poll, Truman scored well in the perennially important box of ‘crisis leadership,’ the never-more-critical category of ‘pursued equal justice for all’ and the catch-all ‘performance within context of times.’
“Like any great leader, Truman faced extremely difficult choices, and he did so while being hurled into the presidency with little prior preparation to assume the weighty responsibilities of office. From World War II to the Cold War to the Korean War, Truman’s presidency was defined by foreign policy.
“At the same time, he desegregated the military and successfully obtained the presidency in his own right that same year, despite strong opposition from the southern wing of his party. ‘The Buck Stops Here,’ a sign famously read on Truman’s desk, and he truly meant it.”
BARACK OBAMA: 4 votes
University of Illinois alumna, Lincoln laureate and Howard presidential historian EDNA GREENE MEDFORD, author of 2015's 'Lincoln and Emancipation': "The measure of a great president is in the ability to make a difference in the lives of all those he — or she, someday — serves, to empathize with fellow Americans who are suffering, and to be able to face scathing criticism with grace.
“During the eight years of his presidency, Barack Obama met that challenge. Through his championing of health-care reform and support for the rights of all Americans, he moved the nation closer to achieving that more perfect union to which we aspire.
“And he accomplished this with the backdrop of personal attacks and partisan political assaults to his presidency, all the while maintaining his dignity.”
Georgetown history professor and Washington, D.C. Hall of Fame inductee MAURICE JACKSON: “Two presidents stand out to me. Lyndon Johnson for getting the major civil rights and voting rights legislation passed. And Barack Obama for getting Obamacare passed, for helping millions who suffered from the George Bush economic recession and for seeking to better race relations and prosecute those who violated the rights of others .
“Of course, Johnson's actions during the Vietnam war tarnished his image. Obama did good in seeking to normalize USA-Cuba relations, although in some respects he lacked vision and was a bit too bombastic in foreign affairs.”
Former University of Illinois professor and now Clemson historian VERNON BURTON (@VernonBurton1 on Twitter), author of the newly released 'Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court' and ‘The Age of Lincoln’: “It is difficult to rank, for example, Truman, who was the first to speak to NAACP and integrated the armed forces but also dropped the bomb and had a lot of attacks on Americans as communists.
“Eisenhower united the country and developed the interstate highway system, and stood up in Arkansas. Kennedy inspired the nation and set the framework for much of what became the Great Society, appointed good people, but we begin Vietnam.
“Carter is being reevaluated, and looks much better, especially for his vision, but like my favorite president, Obama — who took Chicago folks as his advisors — Carter brought his crew from Atlanta, and that ultimately hurt both of them in getting things done.
"Reagan inspired America with his rhetoric but, like Nixon, he followed the Southern strategy and really used coded racial appeals — i.e. dog whistles, which set up for the disaster of 2016. George H.W. Bush was marred by the Willie Horton campaign and wanted to be the education president. Clinton tried and should have been great but had sexual scandals. George W. tried to steer the Republican Party to be more open — especially to Latinx — and did a good job in uniting country after 9-11 but had the disastrous Iraq war that opened up a real mess, and here he did not follow experts.
“Obama inherited a horrible economic recession and I think deserves credit for saving American capitalism, as did FDR. He also inspired people, as had Reagan, and him doing so by modeling a moral life and going for inclusion deserves credit.
“He did get health care done, which is major achievement, and was moving the country in the right direction. Unfortunately, he read one book on Lincoln, which misled his first term about how Lincoln would have dealt with politics. But after his sister gave him 'The Age of Lincoln,' I would like to think he did better.
"He faced racism and terrible situations and he rose to the tragedies of Mother Emanuel with eloquence caring and wisdom.
Six years ago, nine Black worshipers were murdered at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 17, 2021
President Obama sang of their Amazing Grace. That moment sticks with me as I remember the souls we lost—and my resolve to eradicate the racism and violence that took their lives. pic.twitter.com/NBAMpNLgJy
"He put too much faith that the opposition party wanted what was good for the U.S. as much as he did — and they took advantage of him. But I would rate Obama as the best overall president since World War II. There was not any whiff of scandal and the opposition would have liked to have found something.
"His big problem was not working with and for the party. I understand what he was trying to do, but that left the Democratic Party vulnerable.”
LORRI GLOVER, the John Francis Bannon Endowed Chair of History at Saint Louis University: “I think from the list I would choose Eisenhower and Obama. Obama opened the minds of Americans and helped us see our better selves — even if that proved fleeting and produced a painful backlash we are still enduring."
RONALD REAGAN: 5 votes
University of Illinois grad and former Donald Trump adviser STEVE MOORE: (@StephenMoore on Twitter):“Is this a trick question? Reagan first, Trump second.”
LEE OHANIAN (@lee_ohanian on Twitter), a macroeconomist at UCLA and Stanford's Hoover Institution: "The post-World War II presidents are not such a distinguished group when compared to Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Adams, Quincy-Adams, Monroe, even the much belittled Ulysses Grant, who restored the credibility of the U.S. Treasury in honoring its debt after the Civil War and eliminating the effects of the enormous inflation of the 1860s.
"Reagan is the most successful postwar president, followed by Eisenhower. Reagan brought the country together after a very fractured 1970s decade of a failed foreign war, record inflation and a generational gap in which the young did not trust their elders, and which those who had fought for the country in the 1940s and 1950s were depressed to see their children and grandchildren give up on the most hard-fought freedoms.
"Reagan was the right man at the right time — an actor by training, he could make friends with anyone and do a deal with anyone, including Tip O'Neil. The 1970s gave way to 'Morning in America,' the shining light of freedom that could and would pave the way to show how freedom and limited government was the solution, and what a solution it was for so many countries mired in communism.
"He presided over the fall of the Soviet Union, his famous words being 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall.' He also tackled Social Security and resolved an impending crisis at that time. Today, it is hard to find a politician in either party who is willing to address the coming fiscal train wreck.
"His shortcomings? Iran-Contra, and the deinstitutionalization of America's mentally ill, which sewed the seeds of much of our homelessness problems of the last 30 years.
"Second place? Eisenhower, not even close. Governing at a time when the country was mired in post-World War II debt, he understood that bringing the country together, economically, culturally and socially, meant creating the national highway system, which was done at a remarkably low budget and very quickly.
"Ike also understood the dangers of a government mission creep, the 'military industrial complex,' in which he was remarkably prescient. Eisenhower wasn't our best economic policy president, leaving a tax system in place with marginal tax rates of 90 percent — so high that Congress provided Eisenhower with a special waver that his autobiographical income would not be subject to such a rate.
"Most underrated postwar president was Carter. Zero-based budgeting and consumer friendly deregulation of airlines, trucking, telecomm was huge. Sadly, Carter will be remembered by his failure regarding the fall of Iran and his inability to focus the Federal Reserve on inflation. Today, the U.S. would be incredibly lucky to have such a humble and well-meaning public servant lead them.
"JFK's presidency had the high points of significant tax reform, and he stood up to Nikita Kruschev during the Cuban Missile Crisis. But Kruschev may never had played such an aggressive card had Kennedy not been so personally compromised, and then again, there was the Bay of Pigs and the early stages of U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
"The worst prez? A tossup between Nixon and LBJ, largely for a horribly mistaken foreign war that cost the lives of roughly 60,000 Americans based on the discredited domino theory of communism. Left to its own devices, communism in a sufficiently large country will ultimately do itself in."
Republican strategist ALEX CASTELLANOS (@alexcast on Twitter), who advised George W. Bush, Bob Dole and Mitt Romney, among others: "A President’s signal responsibility is to be Moses and lead his people into the future, across the desert, to the promised land.
"JFK did that with his New Frontier and (Franklin) Roosevelt with the New Deal. But no President did it better than Ronald Reagan.
"We met our rendezvous with destiny."
ROBERT MARANTO, presidential historian at the University of Arkansas: “I would say Eisenhower was third best. He had the wisdom to avoid direct intervention in Vietnam, managed the closing of major combat operations in Korea, tamped down inflation and managed the budget well, did the interstate highway system, helped solidify NATO and more regular relations with the Soviet Union, signed a major civil rights bill and pushed for gradual desegregation.
“He also discouraged McCarthyism, giving a major speech in 1953 at Dartmouth's commencement urging Americans: ‘Don’t join the book burners.’ We need more of that thinking now, both in higher education and society at large. The 1950s were in some sense an era of good feeling, and Ike deserves much of the credit.
“In a world wracked by hatred, economic crisis, and political tension, America remains mankind's best hope.” – Ronald Reagan pic.twitter.com/9gwORD5QDB— The Reagan Foundation and Institute (@RonaldReagan) February 18, 2022
"Something people overlook now is that African American mobility out of poverty proceeded very well in the 1950s, not as well since. If one values results, perhaps there is a genius in incremental approaches to difficult divisions like race, rather than uprooting communities and then trying to recreate them, or pretending some grand national reckoning.
“I give Truman enormous credit for handling the occupation of German and Japan very well. Those could have so easily gone very badly. Instead, arguably, they were the most successful foreign occupations in history, producing stable democracies which never again threatened their neighbors. It is amazing that we do not appreciate that.
“Truman also developed the anti-communist alliance, which helped stave off the planned Soviet takeovers of Greece, Italy and France. Had those succeeded, the Cold War might have ended very differently. Domestically, many predicted a depression after the end of World War II.
"Truman should get at least some of the credit for that not happening. Truman also desegregated the armed forces, at a time when that was risky, politically and otherwise. While like nearly everyone back then, Truman had his personal bigotries, he believed in equal treatment for all in the public sphere, not a small thing. He put the U.S. Constitution and the rights of fellow citizens ahead of his personal biases.
Happy #ValentinesDay!— RonaldReaganLibrary (@Reagan_Library) February 14, 2022
---#PresidentReagan and #NancyReagan celebrating Valentine’s Day in Aspen Lodge at Camp David 02/14/1981https://t.co/Xz7k2cVIQ7 pic.twitter.com/V6RWJ3QyEv
“I give the highest marks to Reagan. I was very critical of Reagan at the time for high deficits and risky foreign policy. Yet those deficits were generally smaller than current ones, and made the tax code more sensible. 70 percent tax rates on high earners were unsustainable in a world where capital can flee or hide. Partly from his time in Hollywood, where he would turn down pictures since most of the extra earnings went to taxes, Reagan understood that. Rebalancing regulatory policies to take into account costs as well as benefits was absolutely essential, even though
“President Reagan took a lot of heat for doing that. The seeds of later policies like school choice and welfare reform came from the Reagan Administration.
“Most importantly, Reagan's foreign and defense policies, which I considered very risky at the time, were key in making Marxism a spent force. Reagan — along with allies, from Senator Henry Jackson to Pope John Paul II and Lech Walesa — toppled systems which murdered tens of millions and savaged economic, religious, cultural, sexual and linguistic freedoms. ‘The Black Book of Communism’ estimates that Marxist regimes murdered 93 million people. While that may be an overestimate, no sensible person can doubt that in practice, Marxism is horrible. We need to teach that in school.
“Political scientists are very much on the left, but we usually rank Reagan among the top 10 presidents. That says something.
Heritage Foundation fellow LEE EDWARDS (@LeeWEdwards on Twitter): “Ronald Reagan ended the Cold War after 40 years of containment. He ended the war without firing a shot because he convinced the Soviet Union it could not keep up with us in an arms race.
“He ended the war because he would not surrender SDI. He ended the war because he negotiated from strength and the Soviets knew it.
“He ended the war because the Reagan Doctrine was a sophisticated, multi-tiered doctrine that employed military, economic, political and psychological means to the end of victory.”
LYNDON B. JOHNSON: 2 1/2 votes
MATT COSTELLO, senior historian for the White House Historical Association: “When we look at the totality of an administration, and the efficacy of a leader to pronounce and implement a vision, few can compare to Lyndon B. Johnson and his ‘Great Society.’
"He considered himself the heir to Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal and believed that government could be used to better the lives of all Americans, regardless of race, creed, color or sex. He advocated for greater federal investment in education, the arts and the sciences. His 'war on poverty' sought to ease the economic burdens on lower-income citizens and communities, and his advancement of Medicare, Medicaid, immigration reform, civil, voting and housing rights legislation was remarkable.
“That said, LBJ's decision to expand U.S. involvement in Vietnam into an all-out war has left an indelible mark on his legacy, as many today remember the anti-war protests, burning of draft cards, and Johnson’s inability to recognize that America was fighting an unwinnable war.
“Taken altogether, he was the most consequential president since World War II."
ROBERT DALLEK: “LBJ put across the greatest body of domestic reforms that humanized America since FDR’s New Deal.”
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter turned CNN analyst MICHAEL D’ANTONIO(@MBDAntonio on Twitter), whose books include 2016’s ‘The Truth About Trump’: “Eisenhower began America's space race and great infrastructure projects, most notably the interstate highway system. Little appreciated is his Civil Rights Act of 1957, which began the process of voting and civil rights protection that followed. He also established policies that aided a housing boom that became the basis for middle class family wealth.
(1/2) #LBJintheNews📰: We’re so excited to announce the premiere of LBJ: Triumph & Tragedy, a @CNNOriginals Series on LBJ exploring his complicated legacy and his consequential presidency.— LBJ Library (@LBJLibrary) February 9, 2022
Premiering Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8pm CT. #LBJSeries
Learn more:https://t.co/G5RQwinnU9 pic.twitter.com/6bEg1F7lh9
“LBJ should be appreciated for willingly sacrificing the Democratic Party's hold on the South by pushing through greater civil rights bills and for the Medicare and Medicaid Acts, which vastly improved healthcare for seniors, people with disabilities, and those with lower-incomes. Of course Johnson's handling of the Vietnam War tarnishes his legacy and added an element of tragedy to his presidency, he still stands as a leader with great domestic accomplishments.
"One caveat must be applied to these choices and that is the understanding that the passage of time makes many figures seem more consequential. Also, I tend to focus more on domestic affairs than foreign policy. But I think, on balance, my choices are good.”
GEORGE H.W. BUSH: 2 votes
Author AMITY SHLAES (@AmityShlaes on Twitter), chair of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation: “George H.W. Bush moves up in my book for his subtle stewardship in the reunification of Germany.
“It was not obvious in 1989 that Germany, a country that had launched two world wars that century, should or would be reunified. In Britain, Margaret Thatcher and colleagues initially nursed strong doubts. An internal government memo of British leaders' and diplomats' suspicions about Germans' very character listed negative German traits alphabetically: ‘angst, aggressiveness, assertiveness, bullying, egotism, inferiority complex, sentimentality.’
“President Bush believed in Germany. He played a careful game, won over allies, defused Mikhail Gorbachev's more hawkish colleagues and saw Germany reunified. President Bush did this all without grandstanding himself. Such forethought and modesty is in scant evidence in party leaders of either side today.
President and Mrs. Bush watch Dana Carvey doing his impersonation of George Bush for the Christmas Kick-off in the East Room for the White House Staff.— Bush Library (@Bush41Library) December 23, 2021
07 December 1992
Photo Credit: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum pic.twitter.com/9ptQZgpHad
"The diplomacy of Richard Nixon, for its part, looks worse as time passes. The 1972 visit of Nixon to China, an event whose anniversary we also mark this month, is treated in the history books as a monumental achievement: ‘Nixon opened China.'
“However, works published since that period, most notably Jung Chang and Jon Halliday's ‘Mao: The Unknown Story,’ make clear that Mao was so desperate for United States recognition eliciting concessions from him was no great feat.”
Political commentator and author DAVID FRUM (@davidfrum on Twitter), whose books include ‘Trumpocalypse,’ ‘Trumpocracy’ and 1995’s critically acclaimed ‘Dead Right’: “The most consistently successful president since 1946 is also the most under-appreciated: George H.W. Bush.
“In four years as president, he achieved: the peaceful end of the Cold War and reunification of Germany; the securing and dismantling of thousands of Soviet nuclear warheads; a clean air act that radically reduced acid rain — to the point that almost nobody remembers it as a problem any more; the windup of bankrupt savings and loans, a banking disaster that could easily have spiraled into a serious recession; enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the first federal protection of disability rights; the budget deal that put the U.S. on the road to the balanced budgets of the 1990s and repelling the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in the first and last unambiguously successful major war since 1945.
“Bush was also a model of personal decency and integrity, and his administration impressively scandal-free.”
DWIGHT EISENHOWER: 2 1/2 votes
MICHAEL D’ANTONIO (@MBDAntonio on Twitter):“Eisenhower began America's space race and great infrastructure projects, most notably the interstate highway system. Little appreciated is his Civil Rights Act of 1957, which began the process of voting and civil rights protection that followed.
"He also established policies that aided a housing boom that became the basis for middle class family wealth.”
Friends don’t let friends get bad haircuts! In 1957, Angela Caldwell and her three friends wrote to President Eisenhower begging that #Elvis be spared from shaving his sideburns during his time in the @USArmy— US National Archives (@USNatArchives) February 4, 2022
📷 https://t.co/3zwAUVcrNE #ArchivesBFF #ArchivesHashtagParty pic.twitter.com/vNEqmE3Yam
LORRI GLOVER: “Eisenhower was a steady leader in the Cold War: his long military experience taught him the value of peace."
Presidential historian KENDRICK CLEMENTS, author of 'Woodrow Wilson: World Statesman' and 'The Life of Herbert Hoover: Imperfect Visionary': "My nominees for the two best post-World War II commanders-in-chief would be Truman and Eisenhower. They each found effective ways to defend the United States and the 'free world' against Soviet expansionism, yet generally resisted the temptation to involve the country in the regional conflicts that proved so costly, unproductive and hard to escape for their successors."
H.W. BRANDS, whose books on Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ben Franklin were both Pulitzer Prize finalists: “Eisenhower was the best president as commander-in-chief. He had actually been a military commander, and most importantly, he knew what military power could not accomplish.”
JOHN F. KENNEDY: 1 vote
Best-selling author and longtime Newsweek columnist JONATHAN ALTER(@jonathanalter on Twitter), whose books include ‘His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life’: “My choice is John F. Kennedy, who achieved little domestically as president and whose reputation as a charismatic and inspirational figure would not get him anywhere close to the top of the heap.
"The reason it's Kennedy is that during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis he likely prevented Florida from being destroyed by a tactical nuclear weapon.
“Graham Allison, the most important scholar of that extremely dangerous crisis, wrote: ‘The U.S. air strike and invasion that were scheduled for the third week of the confrontation would likely have triggered a nuclear response against American ships and troops, and perhaps even Miami. The resulting war might have led to the deaths of over 100 million Americans and over 100 million Russians.’
When your friendship is a space ship (or er, a space capsule)! After John Glenn became the first person to orbit the earth, he showed JFK the Friendship 7, the capsule he piloted in his flight.#ArchivesBFF pic.twitter.com/m4ssdrjOEO— JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) February 4, 2022
“Who called off that air strike and invasion? President Kennedy, who overruled the Joint Chiefs of Staff and disregarded the advice of Sen. Richard Russell and other much older and presumably wiser sages on Capitol Hill who all favored air strikes against Cuba.
“Kennedy opted instead for a naval blockade. The Soviet ships turned around and the crisis ended. Any president who saves 200 million lives with one decision deserves to be at the top of the list.”
Pre-Watergate RICHARD NIXON: 1 vote
University of Houston presidential historian BRANDON ROTTINGHAUS (@bjrottinghaus on Twitter), author of ‘Skeletons in the White House Closets: An Empirical Investigation into Modern Presidential Scandals’: “My pick is controversial: Richard Nixon pre-Watergate.
“Although a political manipulator with few peers, Nixon centralized power in the White House that has been the basis for future presidential leadership. Nixon's foreign policy prowess put the U.S. at the strategic center of the geopolitical world by opening China and negotiating an arms treaty with the Soviet Union.
#Nixon50 #OTD #nixoninchina 2/17/1972 President and Mrs. Nixon departed the White House for their historic visit to China. They flew by helicopter from the White House South Lawn to Andrews Air Force Base, then by Air Force One to Kaneohe Marine Corps Air Station, Hawaii.— RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) February 17, 2022
1/2 pic.twitter.com/sjN9HSLiCp
“Despite being a Republican, he expanded government by establishing the Environmental Protection Agency and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and even proclaimed the first Earth Day.
“His efforts to decentralize federal power serves as a model for Republicans today looking for a more active state government role in national affairs.”