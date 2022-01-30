Big 10: Remembering Illini icon Clarence Shelley
RIP, Clarence Shelley — beloved dean of students, Project 500 pioneer and mentor to all. For an appreciation of the Illini icon, we turned to some of the UI alumni he inspired and administrators he worked alongside.
TONY POMONIS, director of development, UI Foundation
“In the fall of 1999, I walked into Dean Shelley’s office in Swanlund with a major academic problem. By the time of that meeting, I had effectively burned all of my bridges at the Gies College of Business, and had even gone so far as to personally offend the sensibilities of the dean of undergraduate students there, who shall remain unnamed. He was right to be angry.
“I was desperately in need of a lifeline — and, more importantly, guidance.
“Dean Shelley agreed to personally walk down to the dean’s office on the South Quad, petition him on my behalf to give me another chance, on only one condition: that I understand that I was not entitled to this opportunity, but that instead I merely had the good fortune to be the recipient of it.
“As such, I must earn my degree from the U of I. He also smiled and told me not to worry so much about everything, that I would be fine.
“From that day forward, I excelled in all of my classes — almost getting straight As; Charlie Wright’s Old English class did me in with a B-plus — and even paid my own way through school. My father was rightfully done investing his money in my education.
“I was very fortunate to have Dean Shelley on my side at that particular moment in time — for me, it was the first of many meaningful and revelatory conversations that we had. He spoke with short and concise cuts of wisdom, he had the most amazing stories, and he was always abundantly generous with his laughter and kindness.
“We were so lucky to have him in our lives.”
MONIQUE CARSWELL, director, Walmart Center for Racial Equity
“I’m so grateful to have been on campus and directly witness the profound impact Dean Shelley had on generations before and after me, including my own family members who were part of Project 500.
“At the time, while I was serving as president of the Central Black Student Union in 2000-01, Dean Shelley went out of his way to let me know that he was a resource and that my peers and I had his utmost support. He invited me and my entire executive board to his home for a lunch, where he and his adoring wife and daughter hosted us with a lovely spread. Most of us hadn’t had a home-cooked meal in months.
“Between bites, we shared stories, strategies and laughs, but what stood out the most was Dean Shelley’s deep commitment to advancement, not only for students, but the community surrounding the university as well.
“In those moments, it became clear that CBSU’s work was mission critical for not only my fellow students, but what we were contributing to the environment overall to ensure Champaign-Urbana was a safe and welcoming space for everyone.”
GRAHAM GRADY, Chicago law partner
“‘White Trash and Me’ was the name of Shelley’s 5-on-5 intramural basketball team over at Huff Gym. This name provides a window into his wry sense of humor, leadership and race consciousness all rolled into one.
“This, of course, was in the early 1970s at a time of fragile race relations on campus. Shelley had a way of bringing people together, no matter the circumstances.
“May his legacy inspire others to act to improve the world around them.”
STAN IKENBERRY, UI president, 1979-95
“I can think of no individual in Illinois campus life who touched more human beings, in more ways, over a longer period of time than Clarence Shelley.
“For students, Clarence was a friend and confidant. For presidents and chancellors, Clarence was an advisor to whom we turned for wise counsel and direction.
“Over time, many of us came and went but the one uninterrupted fountain of courage and wisdom stood strong throughout.
“Generations of Illinois students and faculty will mourn his loss. The University of Illinois is stronger, more welcoming and a greater force for good because of him.
“Thank you, Clarence, for a life well lived and a life generously shared for a higher purpose.”
RICHARD HERMAN, UI chancellor, 2005-09
“I always felt, and still feel, that one piece of good fortune as chancellor was to get to know wonderful people who in the course of their lives had made us all better. Shelley, with his gentle and insightful ways, was one of these.
“On thorny racial issues, he was inevitably one of my go-to people. I would ask and then just listen. Invariably, our encounters included a story about the latest home project that his wonderful wife, Sharon, had asked him to undertake.
“Rest in peace, Shelley, knowing that your guidance and friendship have enhanced our lives.”
JACKIE WILLIAMS, executive director, African American Arts Alliance of Chicago
“I’m sick and heartbroken. He meant more to me than I even imagined. While working for the University of Illinois, this one man made sure I met the president, the chancellor and everyone who was anyone. He took me into their office, often with no appointment. Because he had that good.
“While working with alumni and friends, he told me how the university approached him to establish a scholarship in his name, and he refused on many occasions. And then one day, he told me to start it.
“I knew alumni around the world would support Shelley. He had hosted alumni and friends events throughout Illinois, reminding them of his greatness and instructing them to give. He was a masterful fundraiser, a giant and incredible husband, father and human being.
“And the stories he told. From Project 500 until a few years ago, he was still helping students.
“Dean Shelley could show up to a courtroom in Champaign County to help out a wayward student — and if the judge knew you were with Shelley, you might not have had such a terrible outcome.
“We would walk into restaurants in Champaign and Urbana, and the owners and chefs would come out to speak to him. Because he had that good.”
JOE WHITE, UI president, 2005-09
“He was a pioneer who made a big difference in opening up the University of Illinois to tens of thousands of students who, before him, had little chance of becoming U of I students and alumni.
“That required determination, courage and the hard work he put in for decades. We’re grateful.”
KIM du BUCLET, former Illinois State representative
“When I was there in the ‘80s, there wasn’t much minority representation at Illinois. Dean Shelley gave minority students — and all students — the confidence to strive to do well in the very competitive Illinois environment.
“He was an encouraging, supportive, patient and kind voice that was always there to listen to students when needed.”
ROBERT EASTER, UI president, 2012-15
“I am reminded of the effort undertaken about 10 years ago by students Dean Shelley had mentored to raise funds in support of scholarships in his honor. Several gatherings of Shelley ‘alumni’ were held across the country, and I was privileged to attend one event in Chicago, as I recall, and another in Washington, D.C.
“The career success of the alumni was impressive, but I was struck much more by the passion with which they spoke about the impact that he had on their lives. He was a remarkable individual and transformational leader during an important period of the university’s history.”
TIFFANY GHOLSON, executive director, Gholson Consulting Group
“Upon my arrival to campus in 1988, Dean Shelley's presence was immediately known. He was present when we were present — The Black House, The Ritual, keynotes at Foellinger Auditorium, the Kappa House and campus.
“He was always keeping a watchful eye and giving some profound wisdom — or joke during those times. I always called him Dean Shelley long after he rose through the ranks at the university — it was a term of endearment and respect and he understood that.
“I especially remember his support during my tenure as the Black Greek Council president. I often had to sit at tables with the chancellor, other Panhellenic representatives and sometimes the university's athletic director and coaches. He allowed me to lead but at the same time, I knew he had my back.
“It wasn't until later in life as I got to know him as an adult with my own children did I realize the early work he brought to the University of Illinois campus with Project 500.
“The campus and community have just taken a huge loss with the passing of Dean Shelley. His indomitable spirit, wisdom and dedication to making sure we were doing well will be missed.
“He was a father figure to many. Condolences to his family.”
KEVIN McFALL, co-founder, UI Black Alumni Network
“As an 18-year old African American student, enrolled through what had become the Educational Opportunities Program on the campus of the University of Illinois at the beginning of the '80s, one's existence in this new frontier was fragile, overwhelming and full of discovery. A man named Dean Clarence Shelley was there to not only help harness that untamed energy, but also guide such a student to navigate the vast ocean of academia, scholarship and campus life.
“There is a great poem that when all resources of hope for a student were exhausted, Dean Shelley would have given a soliloquy that went well beyond a pep talk; he might have also referenced the renowned William Ernest Henley poem — Invictus. He reminded us that we could not afford to be conquered by the institution, especially not during the period of the '80s, only 11 years after Shelley's pioneering efforts to recruit the Project 500 students to campus.
"They were truly the bloodied and unbowed in the face of turmoil and challenges of lack of access to campus housing, resentment and other mistreatment.
“Yet there was a shepherd who helped them survive during what was nationally a tumultuous time. There was a defining level of servant leadership that emerged from this force on campus known as Clarence Shelley.
"Fifty-plus years of encouragement, support, vision and compassion emanated from this man, whose brash, yet endearing persona won over students. I was one of many — hundreds if not thousands of students — whose course was righted, whose realization that we were indeed the masters of our fates and the captains of our souls and became re-inspired by the belief that many of us questioned, but Clarence Shelley knew to be true, that we belonged at the University of Illinois to not only learn, and compete, but to also complete the journey to earning the degrees that would further equip us in reaching back to insure the next generation of Black students had equal opportunity, equal hope and equal encouragement.
"I thank Dean Clarence Shelley and pray that the good and faithful servant finds rest at the Golden Shore.”
MICHAEL AIKEN, UI chancellor, 1993-2001
“When I think of Clarence Shelley, it puts a smile on my face. He was always in good spirits and always had a smile on his face.
“Other words that describe him are thoughtful, cooperative, supportive. He was one of those people who make large organizations like the University of Illinois function. He leaves a legacy of respect and kindness for all.”
DREW WADE, head of Product, DivvyTrek
“Dean Shelley was a true icon who touched so many lives, including mine.
“As a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, in addition to his many obligations and responsibilities, year after year, he tirelessly served as the advisor to the 'Greater' Beta Chapter, chartered February 8, 1913 at the university.
“Dean Shelley always made himself available whenever I visited his office, which was often, for advice and counsel, especially during my senior year when I was elected as chapter polemarch. He was instrumental in ensuring the legacy of our chapter house.
“I should also add that Dean Shelley was super instrumental in helping me launch my career. I wouldn’t be where I am today without Dean Shelley’s guidance.”