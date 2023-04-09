With record audiences tuning in to last weekend’s Women’s Final Four to watch the Caitlin Clark Show, we asked our panelists: Who’s the one one-of-a-kind athlete, past or present, you couldn’t get enough of?
MIKE SMALL, Illini men’s golf coach
“When I was a junior golfer and falling in love with the game, SEVE BALLESTEROS was the player that inspired me the most.
“His swagger, his creativity, his athleticism and his confidence were unique back then and when he was in contention at a major championship, the entire golf world tuned in.
“Being able to watch him play at the Western Open, and walk beside him, was one of those childhood memories that I will never forget.”
NADALIE WALSH, Illini women’s gymnastics coach
“As a middle-school student, I loved to watch DOMINIQUE MOCEANU. She was so young, springy and seemed so happy when she competed.
“She smiled when many other Olympic gymnasts did not, so that drew me to watch her even more.
“I loved that she showed so many skills in one tumbling pass. She was creative, too — her floor routine was to the song ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’ which was fast-paced and the exact opposite of all the other gymnasts, who usually used a classical-type style.”
BRAD UNDERWOOD, Illini men’s basketball coach
“I was obsessed with PETE MARAVICH. He was in the NBA by the time I was watching basketball on TV, but his reputation dating back to his LSU days was legendary to anyone who followed it.
“I was consumed with his story — a player who averaged over 40 points in college without the three-point line. I read everything I could about him and watched anything I could get my hands on; back then, it was film and videos of clinics and his dribbling drills and workouts.
“I was fascinated with the mastery of his ball-handling, had never seen anything like it before. He had a flair with his game that was so much fun to watch; he was ahead of his time.
“He was fancy before fancy was cool, is how I would best describe it.”
MIKE GIRSCH, St. Louis Cardinals general manager
“When you say ‘the one who did things you’d never seen before and thought might never see again,’ the name that immediately comes to mind is SHOHEI OHTANI.
“He’s doing things that have literally never been done before.”
PETROS KYPRIANOU, Illini director of track and field and cross country
“Easy: JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE. Her athleticism, the mindset and performances were way ahead of her time. Her world record is still one of the hardest to break out there.
“She competed with fierceness, grace and focus that nobody had given her, and was an out-of-this world talent.
“JJK was the definition of superhuman at the time.”
EVAN CLARK, Illini women’s tennis coach
“ANDRE AGASSI. As a kid playing tennis I was amazed how an individual could strike a tennis ball that clean. I was in awe of how well he could return serve, how well he could move and how quickly he could go from defense to offense.
“And to top all of that, he had a flair to him. I wanted to wear what clothes he was wearing. I wanted his shoes and his racket.
“He had a big personality that was new to the game of tennis at that time and as a young kid, I was drawn to that.”
JULIE FOUDY, U.S. women’s national soccer team captain won two World Cups, two Olympic gold medals
“My athlete is MICHELLE AKERS. She was just such a beast, a warrior times a million. I played alongside her, yet was still in awe.
“We called her Mufasa, from ‘The Lion King,’ as she really was a lion. And had hair like a lion, as well. She was tall, physical, fast, yet also skillful and fierce. The rare combo of it all.
“Epstein-Barr (virus) ended her career early, but to this day I still am in awe at her ability to dominate soccer games like no one else.”
TIM BUNTON, Danville Area Community College baseball coach
"Growing up in St. Louis, it was Ozzie Smith for me. He did things as an infielder that I had never seen before.
"He always seemed to do something special every game."
MARK SIKORA, Parkland men’s soccer coach
“The player in the soccer world that I can never get enough of is/was OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, Manchester United legend.
“The one that they called the ‘baby-faced assassin’ was a flat-out goal scorer with no goal bigger than the 1998-99 season, in which United won the treble — English Premier League, the FA Cup and EUFA Champions League — and he scored in the last seconds of the Champions League final over Bayern Munich.
“He scored a ton of goals because he possessed so much quality. But what made him so special was that he was usually used as a substitute striker in his career — and he didn’t complain; he just tried to maximize every moment he had.
“That attitude has always stuck with me and is one that I wish more players would adopt.”
JEANA KEMPE, Illini women’s swimming and diving coach
“KIM ZMESKAL was my favorite athlete when I was growing up. I would set the VCR to record all her meets and competitions.
“I loved how young and successful she was and appeared to handle all the stress of the Olympics in the most mature way. She is the reason I wanted to be a gymnast.
“Even better, she has become a very successful coach.”
CRAIG TILEY, Tennis Australia CEO coached Illini men's tennis to NCAA team title
"I arrived in Champaign in 1993 and it was the time of the first Bulls threepeat. I could not get enough of watching Michael Jordan.
"The highlight for me was the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Knicks and the NBA Finals against the Suns. I watched all of them without a background or initial interest in basketball. We did not get much of it in South Africa.
"I was in awe of what Jordan could do and how he lead the team. I looked for lessons to apply to our tennis teams. I also read and listened with great interest to Phil Jackson’s philosophy and loved how he let the players play and allowed their greatness to shine.
"I often look back at that time with great fondness."