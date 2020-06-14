Big 10: UI alums take stroll down memory lane
We’re up to 2,057 stories at our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com), with fresh content added daily. Here’s a new batch of 10 Illini sharing memories about the people and places on campus and around Campustown that they won’t soon forget.
ADRIENNE WASHINGTON (’94, ’96)
Leadership coach and consultant, former Lockheed Martin HR senior manager
“Being an Illini is in my blood and why I was honored to serve as an Labor and Employment Relations alumni board member. You see, my mother, Leatha, and late father, Edward (BA ’65), met here as she was leaving a U of I knitting class.
“I’m not sure if his highlight was playing with Dick Butkus on the championship 1964 Rose Bowl team, or meeting his future wife. All of their five daughters graduated from U of I with our undergraduate degrees. We all received advanced degrees; three of those were from U of I, as well.
”I enjoyed all of my academic clubs, living on and off campus — PAR, the Six-Pack, LAR — and the whole experience. I had a fun summer horticulture class that I took with my sister Alison (BA ’92, M.Ed. ’94). I liked recruiting on campus for Lockheed Martin and visiting my younger sisters, Alexis (BS ’03; MA ’05) and Christina (BA ’04). I also give my oldest sister, Lori (BA ’86) credit for recommending my undergrad major of accounting and forging the path for our generation.
“Two generations ago, a wonderful woman who could not complete her education moved from Alabama to be with her husband and raise their 10 children in Illinois, to secure better opportunities. She instilled in us the mantra of ‘get your education.’
“My grandma would have been so proud to see that her granddaughters made it happen through this great campus.”
LAURA CASTANEDA (’87)
Community opinion editor, The San Diego Union-Tribune
“I am an inner-city Chicago Public Schools-educated Latina. When I arrived at U of I, I knew only two people — from my highschool, Kelvyn Park, on the city’s northwest side.
“They introduced me to La Casa Cultural Latina on campus. It became my home away from home. We had three directors during my time there — Juan Gonzalez, Agapito Mendoza and Judith Martinez. They were my mentors. They picked so many of us city kids up when we felt we couldn’t compete. I will forever be grateful to them for their leadership and mentorship.
“I was fortunate enough to see Dr. Juan Gonzalez again 30 years later, here in California, to tell him what he did for me. Dr. Mendoza is now deceased, may God rest his soul, and if anyone knows where to find Judith Martinez, I hope they will reach out to me.”
AVIS LaVELLE (’75)
Among trailblazer’s titles: Press secretary to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley (1989-92), VP of Chicago Parks Board (since 2013)
“Some of my most wonderful memories are of the Red Lion Inn — a pizza parlor that specialized in live music. I got to see some amazing acts there, including some that went on to national and international prominence.
“I saw Rufus featuring Chaka Khan there several times. I don’t remember if the pizza was good but the music was a blast.”
ANN McBRIEN (’82)
Champaign Central grad started the Illini Comeback program as a student, went on to become first female VP of sales in Procter & Gamble history
“The University of Illinois holds many special places in my mind and heart, from growing up in Champaign to the day I graduated with a BS in finance:
— “Orientation with Dean Emmerson Cammack, reminding us that his office was in DKH — David Kinley Hall. He must have said ‘DKH’ 50 times in a short talk as we started our journey. I’ll never forget.”
— “Homecoming. Being a part of the start of the Student Alumni Association with people like Josh Grafton, John Graf, Londa (Jorgensen) Dewey and others there are too many memories to list. Bob Lumsden, the best advisor a student could ask for, enabled us to learn, stumble and go for it.
“From selling orange cowboy hats and stick-on Chief Illiniweks to driving all over the state to meet with radio/TV stations to advertise the upcoming homecoming events, those are memories, experiences and learnings that forever shaped my life.”
— “Kam’s, last but least. Hard to believe Kam’s has moved locations — it seemed like it would forever be an institution on Daniel Street. My best memories there were working behind the bar for just over a year, pouring one draft after another.”
NORMAN BEAMER (’70, ’75)
San Francisco Bay Area administrative patent judge
“I arrived on campus in early September 1968, as a grad student in physics. Shortly after my arrival, I saw a huge construction project with the sign ‘Site of Krannert Center For The Performing Arts.’
“Having been extensively involved in theatre over the years, I resolved to get involved in the Krannert somehow.
“At some point in the fall semester, a group of undergrads formed what eventually became Krannert Center Student Association. I joined and became quite active over my entire tenure at U of I, from 1969 until 1975 — at the expense of my regular studies
“I never got my Ph.D. and am now reduced to being a patent judge with the Patent Office.”
ADRIAN HOCHSTADT (’82)
Deputy CEO, American Veterinary Medical Association
“My wife and I both attended U of I and have many, many fond memories of our college days.
“One of those is Preacher Max drawing a crowd on the Quad in front of the Illini Union and performing an outrageous sermon vilifying various behaviors of college life as the crowd grew larger and larger.
“The interaction between Max and the spectators was priceless. Every time I walked past the spectacle, I could not help myself by spending a few moments of entertainment.”
DAVID TOMASKO (’90, ’92)
Associate dean and professor, Ohio State College of Engineering
“My father was the first member of his family to attend college when he studied civil engineering in the late ‘50s. My brother and cousin and I all attended UIUC for graduate school.
“Like many others, I’m sure, my cousin and I both met our future — and still current — spouses while attending school so it holds very special memories.
“My future wife, Amy Fieldbinder, was a ‘townie’ from Urbana — she hates that word — and many members of her family were actually on the staff at the University.
“In the late ‘80s, Amy was a secretary at the Colonel Wolfe Early Childhood School, directed at the time by Merle Karnes. I used to walk over there from Roger Adams Lab to visit and during one of those visits, I brought her a box of chocolates — from Fannie Mae, no less — with a message carved out on the inside liner: ‘Marry Me?’
“So that’s my most special memory of my time at the U of I. Second-most impactful memory was being introduced to Guinness Stout at Murphy’s Pub on Green Street.”
AMANDA MONCADA-PERKINS (’10)
Chicago attorney, author, consultant
“Though I was a student of LAS, the Grainger Engineering Library was home for me.
“I spent most of my time on the second floor, in the Grand Gallery with the open seating. It was beautiful.
“A lot of my academic magic happened there. For some reason, my creative juices ran better when I was in that building. The amount of time I spent there rivaled any engineering student, without question.
“There was something about the tall ceilings, decorative lamps and brown furniture that made me feel like I could conquer any assignment that came my way. I would suggest that every student deserves to have a place like Grainger for purposes of studying — a place that ignites thought, interest and comfort.”
KESHA BUTLER (’10)
Chicago-based operations officer, Administration for Children and Families
“Professor Ira Carmen was a legend in the political science department. I’ll never forget nervously fidgeting while being interviewed by him for a spot in one of his Supreme Court classes.
“I took two of his courses and found him to be challenging, passionate, encouraging, demanding but patient. He always expected the best of us but never belittled us.
“God rest his soul.”
JASMINE HERNANDEZ (’06)
Staff attorney, Department of Veterans Affairs
“Professor Michael LeRoy gave me guidance and support when I was at a crossroads.
“When I was certain I didn’t want to practice law, he guided me to another career path — the School of Labor Relations — that would utilize and build upon my knowledge and skills from law school.
“When I was certain I didn’t want a career in labor and employee relations, he readily supported my decision to enter the legal field, where I served as an assistant state’s attorney with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“Now, I’ve found myself in a new position that draws upon all my educational experiences. As an attorney with a federal agency, I now defend the agency in employment law matters.
“Professor LeRoy may not know it, but he unwittingly played a huge role in my career. I’m forever thankful I signed up for his law school course and grateful he took the time to support me.”