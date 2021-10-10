Big 10: UI distinguished alums on their must stops when back in C-U
This being homecoming weekend on the UI campus, we asked A-list alums: What’s your must-stop when you make it back to C-U?
For much more, visit our special UI at 150 & Beyond website.
ANJALI FORBER-PRATT (’06, ’07, ’12)
Three-degree alumna and two-time Paralympian tabbed in May by Biden Administration to direct National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research
“I would definitely say my one must is stopping by DRES, the Disability Resources & Educational Services building on Oak Street.
“I have many fond memories of the majority of my time spent in that building for everything from working out to lounging around to writing papers in the hallways to stopping in for wheelchair repairs, but always with a warm reception from all of the staff and coaches there who have continued to stay in touch all these years later.”
KELLY LOEFFLER (’92)
Former U.S. senator for Georgia (2020-21), WNBA team co-owner
“As a 17-year-old farm kid who was the first in my family to have the opportunity to attend college, the vastness of the U of I campus was always tamed by the Quad.
“It replicated the small-town feeling I grew up with and was a microcosm of the campus. Anchored by the Union and Foellinger Auditorium, it was the gateway to important places and events that stand out in my memory.
“At Foellinger, I attended challenging Accounting 202 classes, learned about prominent alumni, danced in a choreographed Panhellenic philanthropy event and celebrated a friend’s birthday at a Pixies concert.
“I’m happy that it remains a vibrant part of the iconic Quad.”
STAN DEAL (’96)
President/CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes
“The Illini Student Union Hall — at the heart of campus — was the intersection for all colleges and students and showed the rich history of the university and distinguished alumni.
“I was always inspired by being in the hall. The basement was pretty cool, as well, as I took a class in pool, perfecting my algebra skills with all the bank shots I made.”
LARRY GIES (’88)
Gies College of Business namesake, Madison Industries CEO and Beth’s husband
“Each day, I would sit on a bench outside during nice weather or inside on the foyer on a couch at the Kappa Alpha Theta house waiting for my girlfriend — and now wife — to come back from her classes.
“We would then go study, grab dinner or go for a run.
“If it wasn’t for this specific relationship and this wonderful woman, I would not have this amazing person in my life today, three wonderful children and a business that is making the world safer, healthier and more productive.
“It should be noted that she worked three jobs in order for me to launch my business.”
YAKAIRA NUNEZ (’96)
VP/Research & Insights Platform, Salesforce
“As a Six-Pack graduate — Hopkins Hall, yaw’ll — it was imperative to me to have a ‘little’ more control over my home environment.
“So I joined a group of 11 amazing ladies from different disciplines — engineering, music, rhetoric and architecture — and we decided to rent a former sorority house on Busey Street, a home that we lovingly named the ‘Busey Brothel.’
“Living there was the perfect combination of work and play. We created a wheel of chores that sometimes was adhered to, we had regularly scheduled themed shindigs — always completely legal — and late, late nights playing competitive spades and hearts.
“We also very much took advantage of the built-in support system we had created and cared for each other through several personal trials and week-long study-a-thons.
“This cohort of Brothelites still convene regularly — even remotely during COVID. As a result, I will always have a soft spot for my former home on Busey.”
ARVIND KRISHNA (’87, ’91)
CEO, IBM
“Whenever I come back, I like to go to Papa Del’s for pizza, Espresso Royale on Oregon Street and the CSL (Coordinated Science Lab) building.”
BILL BAKER (’80)
Engineered world’s tallest building (Dubai’s Burj Khalifa), won 2017 Alumni Achievement Award
“I always like going to the Esquire in downtown Champaign for a burger and a beer.
“I think of it as more of a townie joint than a campus joint. It always brings back nice memories.”
MANSI SHAH (’01)
Author of ‘The Taste of Ginger,’ senior VP, Warner Bros. Entertainment
“The first place that comes to my mind is the fourth floor of Van Doren, my freshman year dorm. I’d decided to go to UIUC fairly late in the process so housing choices had been limited and I was put in a tiny room that was meant for two but had three people crammed into it.
“On the swelteringly hot, humid day when my family helped me move into my room, I had been skeptical that I would like this all-female dorm, where I knew no one and had no air-conditioning.
“The women on that floor were such an interesting mix of people — a British exchange student, an Argentine Jew, a part Chinese girl and several others — but from our different walks of life, we all formed a bond and many of us are in touch to this day.
“And that tiny dorm room became a haven for us all to come together to laugh, talk, study and dream about the lives we would have after university.
"Mine had been to be a successful lawyer and writer, and after a lot of twists and turns in the road, I’m proud that those freshman year dreams I had have come true, and I still have those wonderful women I met in Van Doren to celebrate with.”
DR. ROBERT GAYNES (’75)
Emory physician and professor, 2017 Homecoming Comeback Award winner
“In the 45-plus years since I was an undergraduate, dramatic changes have occurred on campus. Many of my favored restaurants and entertainment venues are gone.
“The Illini Union remains — an enduring symbol of the university and an active center for student life.
“I used to study in the lounges overlooking the Quad and frequently ate lunch in the cafeteria on the lower level. I even took a physical education class that met in the bowling alley in the Union.
“The building has transformed. A fast-food court exists in place of the cafeteria. The look of the lounges is different. Video games have replaced the pinball machines. Even the bowling alley has been modernized.
“But the Union’s halls with portraits of distinguished alumni can still fill the visitor with a sense of the importance of the university’s role in so many lives.
“The last time I was on campus, I made a point of sitting in the lounge looking over the Quad, which seemed unaffected by the years. I was awash with a feeling of the timelessness that the Illini Union provides.”
SANDRA HUGHES KAZARIAN (‘85)
USC instructor covered O.J. Simpson murder trial from gavel to gavel while a CBS News correspondent
“I have walked down memory lane quite a few times since I graduated. My brother, Randy Hughes, and my nieces and their families all live in the Champaign area. I visit them often and I never miss a chance to hit the campus and my memory spots.
“Nothing says home more to me then pulling into the circle drive in front of Alpha Chi Omega on Lincoln. I lived two years at AXO, and this house became my home and a foundation for building lifelong friends.
“On campus, I just can’t walk by Gregory Hall. I am drawn inside those heavy doors and into the hallways I walked decades ago.
“We edited our TV news stories on old quarter-inch tape machines in the basement and I found the big book of TV stations in the small library on the first floor and used it to find my first job, where I made $9,600 a year.
“Greg Hall was usually either too hot or too cold. For me, walking around Greg Hall is like walking the halls of your old high school; it makes me melancholy, yearning for a time and place that now lives only in my mind.
“The last place on my memory hit list doesn’t even exist anymore. Just off campus and across from the Theta house is where it used to stand. Kam’s was a college bar like no other.
“I worked there for two years. Sometimes, the floor was too sticky to walk on and the bathrooms looked and smelled like a toxic waste dump, but oh, the memories.”
JEFF WOHLSCHLAEGER (’90)
VP & Chief Sales Officer, NASCAR
“I was just in Champaign last weekend as I’m unable to make homecoming this weekend. So, I can tell you my first stop which was a must — Murphy’s for a beer and burger, an absolute perfect way to start off a weekend on campus.
“My second stop was then a walk through the Quad. It’s one of the few spots that hasn’t changed much since I was there in the early ’90s.
“I capped it off with a drive by the ATO fraternity house, which brought back a flood of old memories.”