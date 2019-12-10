URBANA — Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delaney has been nominated for an honorary degree from the University of Illinois for his support of student-athletes, contributions to college sports and a “lifetime commitment to higher education.”
The campus Academic Senate approved the nomination Monday, along with two other honorary degree nominations for atmospheric chemist Mario Molina, who shared the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for accurately predicting that chlorofluorocarbons would deplete the Earth’s ozone layer; and distinguished mathematician Rahul Pandharipande, who grew up in Urbana and largely created the field of modern enumerative geometry.
All three must be approved by UI trustees before the degrees are awarded at next May’s commencement.
Delany was nominated by Professor Matthew Wheeler, former faculty representative to the Big Ten, as well as Gies College of Business Dean Jeffrey Brown and Athletic Director Josh Whitman.
Big Ten commissioner since 1989, Delany has been a “tireless advocate” for gender equity and racial equity in sports and student-athletes in general, their nomination said.
The Big Ten was the first conference to voluntarily adopt participation goals for female athletes under Title IX through its 1992 Gender Equity Action Plan, and it leads all conferences with more than 4,600 female athletes, according to the nomination.
Delany created four-year guaranteed scholarships for student-athletes long before a similar national initiative by the NCAA; supported providing three meals a day for all athletes, not just those on scholarship; and led the conference’s diversity efforts, the nomination said.
He also spearheaded Big Ten-Ivy League Traumatic Brain Injury Research Collaboration to study the disease not only in athletes but in soldiers and others with traumatic head injuries, generating research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the NFL and the Department of Defense. He also was instrumental in organizing and financially supporting Big Ten cancer centers at several universities.
Molina, the first Mexican-born scientist to receive a Nobel in chemistry, is a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego. His research and publications on CFCs and the ozone layer led to the U.N. Montreal Protocol, the first international treaty to effectively tackle a human-caused global environmental problem.
Pandharipande’s award-winning work has continued to have a major impact in theoretical physics, and his former Ph.D. students have gone on to remarkable careers of their own, according to his nomination from Professor Jeremy Tyson, chair of the UI’s Department of Mathematics. Pandharipande is a mathematics professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
Besides academic scholars, past UI honorary degree recipients have included poets (Maya Angelou), music executives (Irving Azoff), journalists (John Chancellor, Diane Sawyer, Robert Novak), politicians (Paul Simon, Hillary Clinton), dancers (Katherine Dunham) and sports executives (Mannie Jackson).