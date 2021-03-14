The regular-season Big Ten title is about more than bragging rights for Illini coach Brad Underwood.
Under his contract, he would have received a $125,000 bonus had the Illini been named co-champions with Michigan, which ended the season with a higher winning percentage but fewer wins.
But his contract doesn’t specify whether the University of Illinois will follow the Big Ten’s determination when awarding bonuses, only that they be awarded within 60 days at the discretion of athletic director Josh Whitman.
If it were up to Whitman, the Big Ten would have changed its rules for picking the champion to allow the Illini to share it.
In an open letter, he blasted the Big Ten’s decision, saying it “defies logic” and an “outcome that will forever live in infamy.”
But he also acknowledged the decision as final: “Michigan will remain outright champions,” he wrote.
Athletics spokesman Kent Brown said a decision on the bonus can wait.
“Things like this can be handled at the appropriate time,” he said.
The UI has adapted before. Last year, for instance, it determined that, for the purposes of Underwood’s contract, the Illini would have made the NCAA tournament had it not been canceled by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless, Underwood stands to add more than $600,000 in bonuses to his base salary of $3.4 million, though he is taking a 9 percent pay cut due to COVID-19.
Already, he’s earned:
- $15,000 for beating Indiana earlier in the season.
- $15,000 for winning 10 regular-season Big Ten games.
- $15,000 for winning 20 regular-season games.
And he could receive:
- $50,000 for winning the Big Ten tournament.
- $25,000 per semester if the team’s GPA is above 3.0, $12,500 if it’s above
- 2.75 and $6,250 if it’s above 2.5.
- $50,000 for being named National Coach of the Year by one of various organizations.
- $25,000 for making the NCAA tournament.
- $50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16.
- $75,000 for making the Elite Eight.
- $100,000 for reaching the Final Four.
- $250,000 for winning the national championship.
Ben Zigterman