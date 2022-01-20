URBANA — In light of rising inflation, the University of Illinois administration is proposing increases in tuition, fees and housing costs for incoming students.
The rate increases, up for a vote at today’s board of trustees meeting, would take effect only for students entering campuses in fall 2022 — except for student fees, which apply to everyone enrolled.
“While our commitment to affordability remains steadfast and salient, I should note that rising inflation has also shaped our recommendation,” UI System Interim Executive Vice President Avijit Ghosh said in a presentation to the board Wednesday.
The three UI campuses have frozen tuition for in-state undergraduate students for six of the past seven academic years. Tuition stabilized from 2015 to 2019, then bumped up in 2020.
U.S. inflation has increased at around 2.6 percent per year for the last four years, as measured by the consumer price index, climbing to 7 percent in 2021.
If approved by the board, in-state undergraduates entering school in fall 2022 would pay 1.8 percent more in tuition at the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses than their fall 2021 counterparts and 1.5 percent more in tuition at Springfield.
Out-of-state and international students would pay around 2.4 percent higher tuition or more, depending on the degree pursued.
UI undergraduate tuition is on the higher end of similarly sized campuses, Ghosh said, but it’s guaranteed for four years; students pay the same tuition rate every semester until they graduate.
In-state students arriving on the Urbana-Champaign campus in fall 2022 would have to pay $110 to $156 more a semester in tuition, depending on their major, than students who enrolled in fall 2021.
Incoming students who aren’t Illinois residents would pay for bigger tuition bumps, if the proposal is approved.
At UIUC, most new out-of-state students would see their tuition 2.3 and 2.5 percent higher than the previous class, with bigger differences for engineering and information sciences majors.
Non-resident students in information sciences would pay $17,473 a semester, 4.9 percent more than the previous class pays. Engineering undergraduates from out of state would pay $19,066 a semester in tuition, 9.6 percent ($1,667) more than their previous class pays.
About 44 percent of undergraduates in the Grainger College of Engineering are not Illinois residents; that rate is about 26 percent for all undergraduates on the Urbana campus.
UI graduate programs would cost, on average, 2 percent more for resident and non-resident students, with program-specific increases between 1.5 and 3.5 percent.
UI professional programs were also recommended for tuition increase, namely law (4.3 percent for residents, 3.3 for non-residents), vet med (1.8), audiology (1.3) and medicine (2).
Fees and housingThe UI system is proposing similar sub-inflationary increases in housing and student fee costs in the new academic year.
For University Housing on the Urbana campus, room-and-board plans would cost 1.8 percent more for incoming freshmen. The cheapest rate for a University Housing room and board plan would go from $11,392 to $11,598 a year.
“Concerns around inflation have also shaped this recommendation,” Ghosh said.
Current students who continue to use University Housing rooms next year will not pay the increased rates.
UIUC student fees would run at $3,240 for the academic year, a $52 increase, if approved by the board today.
“I’d like to thank the board for their enduring commitment to affordability and access for our student body,” UI President Tim Killeen said at the Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities meeting on Wednesday, noting the system has increased student aid in the last decade.
In 2020, 30 percent of undergraduates paid nothing in tuition or fees, systemwide. On the Urbana campus, 71 percent of students paid less than full tuition and fees in 2020.