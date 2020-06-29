URBANA — With a new MRI scanner installed at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois researchers will soon be able to look closely at mice, rats, pigs and songbirds.
The Bruker 9.4-Tesla MRI will be the first one on campus dedicated to animal research, said Brad Sutton, technical director of Beckman’s Biomedical Imaging Center.
The scanner, which cost about $6 million including construction, has a much higher resolution than machines built for humans, which are larger and operate at lower magnetic strengths and for shorter periods of time.
“We’ve been using (the human MRIs) for the pigs,” he said. “We tried to image birds, but just aren’t able to do that. We’re not able to get sufficiently high resolution to see into the brains of birds and mice.”
Sutton said the new machine, which should be operational in about three weeks, has been on Beckman’s wish list for a few years.
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust donated just over $831,000 toward the device, and about 20 different units contributed to the project.
The Carver Trust’s donation will be used to study sleep, Sutton said.
“When you’re asleep at night, it was only recently discovered that there’s a system that flows water through the brain to clear out some of the chemicals that accumulate during the day,” he said.
Some scientists have hypothesized that some neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, could result from a disruption to this process, Sutton said.
Professor Martha Gillette plans to study mice and rats under different sleeping scenarios to see what is happening in their brains.
Another research project led by Professor Mark Hauber will study how songbirds develop their songs.
“Songbirds seem to know their song even if they’re raised by a different species,” Sutton said.
Hauber plans to put birds in the MRI machine and see how their brains react to songs from different species.
And another project will study how different diets affect brain development in pigs, which are considered a good model for human health research.
Sutton said the 9.4-Tesla machine is just the latest in a long history of MRI research at the University of Illinois.
The late Professor Paul Lauterbur received the Nobel Prize in 2003 for helping develop techniques to use magnetic fields to make images of biological tissue.
“In September 2021, we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of the invention of the MRI,” Sutton said. “We hope to have the world here to celebrate the MRI and its impact.”
The UI and Carle Foundation Hospital are also investing in a Siemens 7-Tesla MRI system that will be installed at Carle in September. This device will be used to scan humans and will be shared by the UI and Carle.
“We’re very happy to get one of the first 20 in the U.S.,” Sutton said.