CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Friday that allows certain Illinois community-college students with a B-average or greater to automatically qualify for admission to one of the University of Illinois’ three campuses.
The new law, which was co-sponsored by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, takes effect Jan. 1.
At the time of application, the students must have:
- Enrolled in a state community college after graduating from an Illinois high school.
- Earned a minimum of 36 graded, transferable semester hours.
- Attained a minimum 3.0 GPA in all transferable coursework at the time of applying to the UI.
“This new law gives students a great reason to stay close to home and offers the U of I the ability to bring hard-working students to campus,” Bennett said.
“This allows us to keep Illinois’ best and brightest in the state for their university career, and makes for a smooth transition for community college students,” he said.
The law is the latest effort from Illinois legislators to smooth the transfer process for state students in higher education, preceded by the Illinois Articulation Initiative, which gave a general education package for institutions to allow courses to transfer easily, and the Public University Uniform Admission Pilot Program Act, which connects students with certain qualifications to community colleges in the state.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said the law signed Friday is part of a national movement to ensure students who enter higher education finish with a four-year degree.
“One of the problems we have had for students who take a class and transfer to U of I and they make you take the same class because it was missing whatever unit,” Rose said. “Students would have to pay to take it again, even though they already took 95 percent of the class.”
The hope, Rose said, is that the law will make the college process “less costly and more transparent” for students and their families.