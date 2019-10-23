Campus Conversation: Robert Jones
It has been a tough start to the semester for ROBERT JONES.
So far, the University of Illinois chancellor has dealt with a noose found in a residence hall, swastikas in other buildings and backlash over his response to a controversial presentation on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Not to mention continued scrutiny over how the UI handles employee sexual-misconduct cases.
Jones talked with staff writer JULIE WURTH about those issues, as well as the latest on the UI’s post-Chief Illiniwek plans, college affordability for the middle class and his encounter with the Dick Butkus statue.
The full episode is above; selected excerpts follow.
Are you worried about the climate on campus?
We’re always concerned about the climate on campus, and we work very, very hard to promote a positive climate. And we’re absolutely committed to the core principles that all of our students need to feel welcome at this great university and that they feel welcome regardless of their religion, their race, their ethnicity, their gender, etc.
But at the same time, we know that this is a very volatile period in our history. There’s hyper-increased sensitivity around a number of issues, and the issue regarding the noose in the elevator was a good example of that as well as the swastika and the presentation that has really caused great concern on all sides of this issue.
Our focus now is how do you move beyond the incident to positive action that is going to bring about a change in the culture, a change in the sense of belonging.
Do you think the recommendations from the Committee on Faculty Sexual Misconduct do enough to stop the problem of accused faculty members bouncing from school to school without people knowing about their past, because of confidentiality?
I’m not sure if any institution or any entity can completely stop anything in today’s society. But I can tell you it will send a very powerful statement about, if you want to be a part of this university, there will be great transparency.
Can you say anything about what will come out of the recommendations from the Commission on Native American Imagery, and when?
We are working now as an implementation team that’s made up of people from my leadership team and others across the university to think about how do we take each of the recommendations and decide the short-term goals and the long-term goals — those frankly that may not be doable at this point or may not be doable at all.
So we’re at the decision-making point in the next month or two.
Does that include some kind of mascot or new tradition?
Could. I can say definitely there is ongoing discussion about the new traditions piece of it.
The issue of whether there would be a mascot is still a work in progress. But definitely there’s consensus that we need to figure out new traditions moving forward.