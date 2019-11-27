As an occupational therapist at a Cook County Hospital pediatric unit, RUBY MENDENHALL treated lots of babies who were underweight or developmentally delayed. After talking to the moms, she realized many of them couldn’t afford enough formula, so they watered it down, stunting the babies’ growth.
That discovery led her to a career in public policy and, eventually, to the University of Illinois, where she is a professor of sociology and African American studies and assistant dean for diversity and democratization of health innovation at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
Mendenhall has lived among families plagued by violence in Chicago’s Robert Taylor Homes and worked with UI scientists to measure the toll that stress and violence have on black women in Chicago. Her next project? Landing a $100 million MacArthur Grant to support black mental health.
The full "Campus Conversation" podcast is above; a sampling of staff writer Julie Wurth’s interview with Mendenhall follows.
What led you to your research on the effects of violence on black women?
When I went to Robert Taylor, I was trying to understand the lived experience of not having enough money to take care of your children and how policy can be changed around that. It was quite an experience, with the level of gun violence, the level of poverty. It was really heartbreaking.
I remember, I would go there and sometimes there would be gang wars, so there would be shots. ... My body would be so tense, and I would get home and feel my body relaxing. That informed what I’m doing now.
One incident I talk about a lot: There was a gang war, and they often shut down the building so nobody could come in or go out. I called one of the mother’s employers and said, ‘She can’t come to work today, there’s a gang war.’ He was like, ‘A war, what do you mean? Who’s at war?’
I just remember sitting there like, ‘These are two different worlds.’ He could not grasp it. I don’t even know if I wasn’t in the midst of it that I could grasp it. ... How do you raise your children and have that fear that they may not be around, or have that fear that they may see someone shot?
Can you talk about the MacArthur grant, ‘100&Change’?
We put together a proposal to increase the mental-wellness infrastructure in black America, working with the Association of Black Psychologists, black psychiatrists, the Greater Washington Urban League, just a host of organizations. ...
Part of that will be to take evidence-based programs in terms of what helps mental wellness out into the community. And the really exciting thing is we propose to work with 100,000 citizen scientists, blacks from all over the United States, finding ways to bring that knowledge together.
Do you remember Schoolhouse Rock? ... We want to do a ‘Blackhouse Rock,’ with black music, black culture, to talk about black mental wellness, ranging from what is bipolar depression, what are adverse childhood experiences and how children might manifest that ... trying to get that out there, and also to decrease stigma around mental health. In the black community, there’s a lot of stigma.