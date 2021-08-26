CHAMPAIGN — The inaugural dean and chief academic officer of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine is heading west after guiding the college through provisional accreditation.
King Li is retiring after five years of leading what the UI calls the “world’s first engineering-based college of medicine.”
“My wife and I will be returning to the San Francisco Bay Area to be close to our children and grandchildren,” he told The News-Gazette.
Li said he made the decision “about 18 months ago” but wanted to stay until the college earned provisional accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the reviewing body for medical-degree programs in the U.S. and Canada.
He announced his decision internally in February, after the college was informed that it had met the group’s educational standards in a process that involved submitting more than 1,000 documents for review.
“Serving as Carle Illinois’ inaugural dean has been the privilege of my life and the capstone to my career,” Li said. “With the University of Illinois and Carle as our sponsors — and the unwavering support of our community — we have created something truly unique and valuable in medical education that I believe will change the face of medicine.”
Li plans to stay on as dean and chief academic officer until just before his successor’s start date, expected in early 2022. Applications for the position are due by Sept. 7.
The Carle Illinois College of Medicine was first created in 2015, after unanimous approval from the UI Board of Trustees.
First championed by then-Chancellor Phyllis Wise, the following administration took the reins, achieving preliminary accreditation for the college in 2017.
That step allowed the college to enroll its first class of 32 students in an engineering-focused medical curriculum in July 2018.
It now enrolls almost 160 students, taught by 600 affiliated faculty drawn from Carle and the UI’s other 15 colleges.
Clinical partner Carle Health pledged to contribute $100 million to the college in its first 10 years, with $34.5 million for startup.
The college is seeking full accreditation in 2022 as its first class of students reaches its final year.
Li, formerly the senior associate dean for clinical and translational research at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and deputy director of its cancer center, started as dean on Oct. 1, 2016.
He told the News-Gazette at the time: “This job is clearly one of the most exciting, if not the most exciting, opportunity in really making huge impacts on health care delivery, education and research,” and that he “would drop anything to join this effort.”
Li grew up in Hong Kong, emigrating to Canada with his family at age 17. He studied physiology and biochemistry at the University of Toronto, earning his medical degree from Toronto and an MBA from San Jose State University.
“I will miss being part of the university, Carle and Champaign-Urbana communities. But I will miss the Carle Illinois community most of all,” Li said. “The faculty’s passion for teaching is an inspiration, as is their tireless pursuit of health innovations that will improve the lives of all people. And the staff’s commitment to quality, service, and excellence is second to none.”