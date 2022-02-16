Listen to this article
Charles Fogelman

Charles Fogelman, right, with 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.).

CHAMPAIGN — He's a Champaign-based geographer and teaching assistant professor at the University of Illinois whose "Jeopardy" debut will air today.

Answer: Who is Charles Fogelman?

The episode featuring Fogelman is scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. today on the local NBC affiliate, following Winter Olympics coverage and WAND news.

Fogelman, who earned his Ph.D. from the UI, is the latest in a long line of Illini to appear on the 38-year quiz show, the most notable being 2005 math grad James Holzhauer, who in 2019 finished $58,484 shy of Ken Jennings' record total of $2.52 million.

Jennings is the host of the episode featuring Fogelman.

