Champaign geographer in 'Jeopardy' spotlight today
CHAMPAIGN — He's a Champaign-based geographer and teaching assistant professor at the University of Illinois whose "Jeopardy" debut will air today.
Answer: Who is Charles Fogelman?
The episode featuring Fogelman is scheduled to air at 4:30 p.m. today on the local NBC affiliate, following Winter Olympics coverage and WAND news.
Fogelman, who earned his Ph.D. from the UI, is the latest in a long line of Illini to appear on the 38-year quiz show, the most notable being 2005 math grad James Holzhauer, who in 2019 finished $58,484 shy of Ken Jennings' record total of $2.52 million.
Jennings is the host of the episode featuring Fogelman.
Watch me on Jeopardy Weds Feb 16th! The only spoilers I'm allowed to give are that I finished 2nd in congeniality and 4th in eveningwear (didn't even know Jennings was playing, tbh). To see how I fared in the trivia competition, check your local listings: https://t.co/dbAwwNIv8n https://t.co/Ywj6Aal9mI pic.twitter.com/nzetQk8nnu— Charles Fogelman (@charlesfogelman) February 10, 2022