CHAMPAIGN — A new treatment for cystic fibrosis created by scientists at the University of Illinois has begun clinical testing, and the team behind it hopes it can be a solution for types of the condition that have previously been the most challenging to treat.
Professor Martin Burke leads the UI team, which partnered with scientists at the University of Iowa to make the concept of “molecular prosthesis” a possibility.
Cystic fibrosis is caused by mutations in a gene that creates a protein necessary for the human body to regulate the balance of fluid and anions in the lungs and other organs. Having an insufficient amount of this protein leaves people with thick mucus in the lungs, making it hard to breathe and causing lung infections.
“This is a group who’s held their breath for far too long, and our aim and ambition is to partner with them to see if we can find a way to restore lung function,” Burke said.
Around 90 percent of people with the condition have the necessary protein, but it doesn’t work correctly. The other 10 percent don’t have it at all.
This molecular-prosthesis technology aims to help the latter group, which currently has very few options for treatment.
The drug would replace the missing protein, much in the same way prosthetics can replace a missing limb.
On top of that, the scientists working on this drug have hopes that it could be self-administered by patients.
“Then you’re empowering people with CF to give themselves improved capacity to transport anions in their airway,” Burke said.
CM001, which is being tested by volunteers in New Zealand, works like an inhaler used to treat asthma that sends a kind of dry powder into the lungs.
This powder is actually made up of nanoparticles that have been engineered by a group called Cystetic Medicines. They should go directly to the lungs without spreading to other parts of the body.
Human trials have just started, so there are still many unanswered questions about the drug’s efficacy, though Burke says the team is “humbly hopeful” and may have usable data to report in around a year.
While the step to human trials is significant, it is just the beginning of what could be a very long process before some version of the drug can be prescribed to patients.
Still, team member Agnieszka Lewandowska is looking forward to its work expanding out of research papers into the hands of people who could actually use it.
“It’s so exciting that we can do something for people,” said Lewandowska, a UI research scientist. “We can actually help people not to die, because they could die because of their disease.”
Part of the reason Lewandowska says she’s so excited is that this treatment will not only help people who have never had a good treatment, but could also provide more options for the other 90 percent of people with the condition.
This is also the first time the concept of molecular prosthesis has been tested. If it proves successful, its methodology could have further applications.
“Our hope and admittedly our ambition — we’re in this for the long haul — is that if we could see that this is helpful for people with CF, there might be hope for lots of other diseases to also benefit from the molecular-prosthetics approach,” Burke said. “We’re very excited.”