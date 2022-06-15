CHAMPAIGN — The estate sale for the home of Louise and Jim Turpin, longtime Voice of the Illini, will be partly populated with some surprise donations.
That includes team- and coach-signed basketballs, bobbleheads, books, photos, nets and more items straight from the Illini memorabilia collection of former men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber.
All the proceeds from Weber’s items bought at the estate sale this Thursday and Friday will go toward Coaches vs. Cancer.
“Weber’s ties to Illinois are strong and Illini items are very much beloved. I think it’s generous of him and a great opportunity for supporting Coaches vs. Cancer,” said Mr. Turpin’s daughter, Jayne DeLuce.
Weber and wife Megan just moved out of their home in Manhattan, Kan., at the end of Weber’s 10-year stint at Kansas State. Reorganizing turned up lots of Illini basketball treasures, some admittedly hard to part with.
“We’re downsizing, we don’t have the space for everything, and so many of these things were so valuable and we didn’t have anywhere to put it,” Weber said.
Fast-forward to conversations with the Popes of Champaign Estate Sales, who happen to be the Webers’ in-laws.
A recent talk of theirs drifted toward the coach’s trove of Illini items, when Whitney Pope, current owner of the business, mentioned the upcoming estate sale for the Turpins as a potential landing spot.
With the family’s blessing, Weber sent a massive memorabilia collection to Champaign. Several “one-of-a-kind” items will be saved for a Coaches vs. Cancer auction this fall, he said.
Weber’s a familiar contributor to the charity: After departing from the University of Illinois, he sold his orange ties and blazers, raising thousands of dollars.
“Obviously this is valuable stuff, with a lot of great memories attached,” he said. “We hope it gets in the right hands and raises money for a good cause.”
Turpin himself has emceed Coaches vs. Cancer auction events in the past, DeLuce said. To have the items sold at Turpin’s estate, Weber said “it’s perfect.”
“It’s going to help him get some recognition and tie it in, obviously he’s an icon in Champaign and Illinois basketball history, a good man with a big heart,” Weber said. “Hopefully it benefits a lot of people in the long run.”
The sale begins from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1407 W. William St., C, and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.