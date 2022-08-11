CHAMPAIGN — Four areas of Champaign will soon be decked out in shades of orange and blue to help welcome visitors to the community.
The city is contracting with Visit Champaign County for new banners set to go up in the downtown, Midtown and Campustown areas and along sections of Kirby and Mattis avenues at a cost expected to run $15,000.
Visit Champaign County President and CEO Jayne DeLuce said the new banners are intended to remain up at least a year, depending on wear and tear.
And, rather than seasonal banners, these banners are intended to be “truly community-identification banners,” she said.
Welcome banners in each section of the city will also include wording to identify which part of the community they’re in, DeLuce said.
Local residents may know they’re in Midtown or downtown, for example, but visitors may not, she said.
The banners going up in Campustown and on parts of Kirby and Mattis avenues will be a University of Illinois “Block I” design, and those going up in the other two areas of Champaign will be triangular in other shades of orange and blue and white, DeLuce said.
She hopes to get the banners up within a few weeks.
Local residents need to have a sense of pride in community, she said, “and we think this is a positive way.”
“It’s going to be quite a sight,” DeLuce said. “It’s going to be very impressive. “
The banners were designed in house by Terri Reifsteck, the tourism agency’s vice president of marketing and community engagement, and are still being printed, DeLuce said.
Installing some of the banners on taller poles will require the use of a bucket truck, and the agency is hoping to get some help with that from the city or university, DeLuce said.
While the new banners will start in Champaign, she said, this is a long-term project, and Visit Champaign County also plans to approach Urbana, Savoy and Rantoul about banners for their communities.