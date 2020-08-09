CHAMPAIGN — When the $20.1 million Solar Farm 2.0 goes onlinenext year, the University of Illinois said it will more than double the amount of solar energy it produces.
The project developer, Sol Systems LLC, and its contractor, Inovateus Solar LLC, recently began construction on the 54-acre solar farm at the northwest corner of South First Street and Curtis Road and hopes to start operation in early 2021.
It will produce 20,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually, on top of the 7,000 generated by the first solar farm on Windsor Road, which was finished in 2015.
The UI’s Climate Action Plan calls on it to generate 25,000 megawatt hours of from renewable-energy sources by 2025.
“This solar farm allows us to achieve that goal,” said Mohamed Attalla, executive director of UI Facilities & Services.
The new solar farm will also feature “bifacial” panels, which take in energy from both sides.
“More and more people are starting to use them because they basically have become almost as cheap as the regular kind but they can get you more energy production because they can get light from another angle,” said Pedro De La Barra, project manager with Sol Systems. “Even though it’s not a lot, it does improve production amounts.”
The panels will also rotate with the sun to maximize how much electricity is generated.
This solar array will also have native plants growing underneath that will serve as a pollinator habitat to support bees and butterflies.
The vegetation should also help with energy production, De La Barra said.
“It does take a little more planning and investment up front to do that, but there’s many benefits to it,” he said. “When you have a certain amount of vegetation, it helps cool the equipment, which helps increase the voltage, which means you’re producing more energy.”