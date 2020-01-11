URBANA — In September, University of Illinois trustees gave President Tim Killeen a vote of confidence in the form of a $100,000 bonus.
Next week, they’re expected to reward him again, this time by extending his contract.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting in Chicago includes an item on Killeen’s extension, without any specifics. The UI typically doesn’t release contract details of high-profile officials until the day of the meeting.
Killeen, who’s approaching his five-year anniversary on the job, was given a five-year contract worth $600,000 annually when he became president in 2015.
His salary has remained unchanged but he is eligible for an annual performance incentive of up to $100,000 based on goals set with the board, which has voted to reward it in full in each of the past four years.