University of Illinois trustees approved more than $13 million in contracts and extensions for Illini coaches Thursday, with football’s new offensive coordinator leading the list.
Barry Lunney Jr., who in January left Texas San Antonio to become Bret Bielema’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will earn $675,000 annually, not including a retention bonus that would take effect in the third year of his contract.
The four-year deal is due to end on Jan. 31, 2025. If Lunney stays with the program through July 1, 2024, the bonus kicks in, earning him a minimum of $150,000 with incentives that could push it up to $300,000, athletics spokesman Kent Brown said.
Lunney replaced Tony Petersen, who was dismissed after one year on Bielema’s new staff. Petersen was paid $750,000 for his first year under Bielema; he was named Illinois State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach on Jan. 18.
Trustees approved another nine extensions for UI football coaches at Thursday’s meeting in Champaign, and gave a five-year extension to volleyball head coach Chris Tamas, fresh off his 100th win at Illinois. He’ll make $400,000 annually, a raise of 11 percent.
All of the football assistants will get raises, with contracts running from today to Jan. 31 of their respective end year. Here are the terms:
Kevin Kane, associate head coach: Two years, $577,500 annually (5 percent raise).
George McDonald, assistant head coach: Two years, $577,500 annually (5 percent raise).
Bart Miller, offensive line coach: Two years, $480,000 annually (1 percent raise).
Andy Buh, linebackers coach: Two years, $472,500 annually (5 percent raise).
”Tank” Wright, head strength coach: Three years, $430,000 annually (8 percent raise).
Terrance Jamison, defensive line coach: Two years, $367,500 annually (5 percent raise).
Aaron Henry, defensive backs coach: Two years, $357,500 annually (5 percent raise).
Ben Miller, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach: Two years, $350,000 annually (11 percent raise).
Cory Patterson, running backs coach: Two years, $335,000 annually (6 percent raise).
Raise for UI-Chicago AD
Departing UI-Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis championed a mid-contract raise and extension for Flames Athletic Director Michael Lipitz at a committee meeting this week.
“Under Michael’s leadership, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has had historic results in the classroom, in competition and in the community,” Amiridis said. “He navigated COVID-19, which as you know was a difficult situation for all of us in higher education, even more so for student athletes and athletic departments.”
Trustees listened, approving a two-year extension, through 2026, with a 5-percent raise. Lipitz’s salary will bump from $285,000 to $300,000 for the remainder of his contract, not including incentives.
Urbana campus Athletic Director Josh Whitman makes $680,000 annually, according to the UI’s Gray Book of salaries.
Board appointment
Trustees also signed off on a new faculty athletic representative for the Urbana campus — Brenda Lindsey, a clinical associate professor in the School of Social Work.
The UI has two such representatives, who report to the Big Ten Conference and NCAA, while serving on the UI athletic board. Lindsay has already been in that role for a few months, replacing Chris Span, who was recently appointed chief of staff to Chancellor Robert Jones.
The “critically important position” ensures that “there’s a close working relationship between (athletics) and the faculty,” Jones said. “It is a role that is critically important in participating in all our efforts around everything from academic integrity to determining the certification of eligibility for student athletes to participate.”
Jones described as “a very dynamic leader” who is “very much well-positioned in terms of her compassion, in how she cares about our students being students first and athletes second.”
— Ethan Simmons