URBANA — Last academic year, Shana Olivero, one of the University of Illinois’ wellness-support associates who monitor buildings on campus, waited for a morning rush of students that never came.
Olivero and her co- workers check entrants’ Safer Illinois app, which displays a message — “Building access granted” — if the entrant has a verified vaccination card or has kept a streak of negative COVID-19 tests.
This fall is different. The vast majority of classes are in person, thousands more people are on campus and all building entrances are open. The associates follow a randomized schedule of shifts, “spot-checking” different classroom buildings at peak traffic times.
That makes some mornings at Loomis Laboratory, home of a large lecture hall, pretty difficult for Olivero, especially when she’s the only associate there.
“There’s usually a herd coming in from the Green Street door; when 20 people at once get past you, it’s hard to control when you’re one person,” Olivero said. “I try to make an announcement for everyone to form a line, because there’s definitely runners.”
Previously, there would be only one entrance open at each building to control the flow of traffic, but this semester’s volume of in-person classes means that approach would “not be feasible,” said Mike DeLorenzo, vice chancellor for administration and operations.
There are more than 320 wellness-support associates around campus this semester — up from 300 last fall and 200 in the spring — and the UI is hiring more, DeLorenzo said. Academic departments have hired around two dozen of their own, at $15 an hour, to monitor their classroom buildings.
Still, the workers filling these roles say the new approach has come with its own unique challenges in the first couple weeks of class.
“I’ve encountered a lot of people who don’t know what the app is or try to get past me because they haven’t been vaccinated or tested,” said associate Dominic Tagler, a senior. “I’ve had to walk through with people how to download the Safer Illinois app, and I feel like the university advertises that a lot.”
Sophomore associate Emily Fitch deals with students trying to brush past her “every day” without showing their access status, though a quick call-out usually stops them in their tracks.
“For the most part, people are very compliant,” she said. “When I’ve told people they can’t go into the building, no one’s tried to push past me. They understand it’s not me, just campus policy.”
One surprise for her: the number of people who don’t carry their phones. In urgent cases where a student is “adamant” about getting to class, she’ll bring a supervisor over to look up their access status by plugging in their UI identification number.
Some students are still getting used to updated protocols around vaccination and testing, associates said. Many were waiting to get their vaccine card verified by the McKinley Health Center and forgot to maintain the testing regimen in the meantime.
“A combination of people didn’t have vaccine cards uploaded in time for when school started, or didn’t know the testing was changed to every other day for undergraduates, so they go, ‘Ugh, I’m actually denied’ when they walked in,” Olivero said.
The UI found little evidence of classroom transmission in last year’s hybrid online/in-person model, though class sizes were far smaller and the delta variant wasn’t around then. Along with the indoor mask mandate, the UI is supplementing the building-access system allowing instructors, supervisors, advisers and health care workers to check students’ status, too.
Though plenty of students have taken the extra steps necessary, some inevitably slip through the cracks.
“I’ve gone into some of my in-person classes and been able to walk in right away,” said senior Leslie Viray, who’s vaccinated. “It’s kind of shocking I haven’t been stopped by a few people to check my app.”
Despite early troubleshooting, wellness-support associates think Sunday’s deadline for a campus vaccine mandate — when all non-exempted students, faculty and staff must have received their first shot to remain on campus — is going to make the job a lot easier.
“Students are doing a pretty good job,” Fitch said. “An overwhelming majority of people are granted access into buildings, and the email went out last week of nearly 90 percent of students being vaccinated. The school’s trying to do what they can. No system is going to be perfect.”
DeLorenzo said the high vaccination rates coupled with more status checkers and digital compliance mechanisms “give us confidence in our approach.”
There’s just one thing the wellness-support associates are begging for the campus population to do.
“Just have the app ready,” said associate Luis Ortega, a junior. “It makes our lives so much easier.”