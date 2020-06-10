URBANA — Chancellor Robert Jones hopes to know what the University of Illinois’ fall semester will look like within the next two weeks.
He will make the decision with Provost Andreas Cangellaris, who said at an online briefing Tuesday that they would review a report from the COVID-19 academic affairs committee outlining different scenarios for the fall.
A draft of that report recommended ending in-person instruction at Thanksgiving break, with the last eight days of instruction and exams held online to reduce travel back and forth to campus.
It also said that if central Illinois is in Phase 4 of the governor’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which is likely, classes with more than 50 students would have to be held entirely online.
And to help spread out students, classes may be held in the evening, on Saturdays and in non-academic spaces, the report stated.
“Space is going to be a real challenge for us,” said Kevin Pitts, vice provost for undergraduate education. “We met yesterday with schedulers from across campus to continue these conversations about how we can go about really optimizing space.”
While they’re hoping to minimize schedule conflicts, Pitts said some may be inevitable.
“We offer more than 5,000 courses a semester, so this doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “I certainly encourage students to be patient with us.”
He also said more than 30,000 students have already registered for fall classes, so “we’re just not in a position where we can set the whole class schedule on its head and ask everybody (to) start over.”
To help instructors prepare for online courses, the UI is offering an online teaching academy, which began this week.
“We have about 500 participants enrolled in that,” said Bill Bernhard, vice provost for academic affairs.
Pitts also said it may be difficult for some international students to return in the fall, but encouraged them to take advantage of online courses or consider part-time enrollment.
“We recognize due to travel restrictions, the status of the virus, the time it takes oftentimes to obtain a visa, it will be difficult for some international students to come to Urbana-Champaign,” Pitts said. “We really want to make sure that those students have an opportunity to enroll, make academic progress and engage in our classes.”
Asked whether the university should just switch to entirely online instruction, as it did earlier this year after spring break, and why administrators have a preference for in-person instruction, Cangellaris said, “we are our best when we are an in-person community in academia.”
“The broadening of the mind that we call education hinges upon the ability of the individual to immerse themselves in an environment where teachers, mentors, peers share in the learning and the debate of the past and the new,” he said.
He also said that “many of our most vulnerable students” faced technological issues with online learning this spring, as well as limited access to support networks and study space.
On Tuesday, the graduate student union issued a statement demanding that the UI maintain online classes for all courses where it’s possible, and for those where it’s not, to consult with all labor organizations.
The Graduate Employees Organization also demanded a guarantee of no layoffs and to be provided proper protective equipment.
Last month, the Campus Faculty Association issued a statement opposing the rropening of campus this fall “in order to protect the health and well-being of all UIUC students, employees, and community members.”