Both the University of Illinois and Parkland College are bringing back mask rules for indoor spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status, in response to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Following the Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations for indoor mask wearing in areas of substantial to high virus transmission, UI students, faculty, staff and visitors must wear face coverings inside all university buildings beginning Friday, July 30.
“Even though our campus community is making good progress in mitigating COVID-19 impacts with our vaccination and testing participation, Champaign County remains among those areas with concerning levels of transmission,” Chancellor Robert Jones said in a mass email sent to campus on Thursday.
There are no new capacity or social distancing restrictions at this time, and the vaccine requirement for campus is still in effect.
“This face covering requirement will remain in effect until CUPHD determines that county-wide case rates, hospitalizations, transmission levels and outbreaks return to levels that allow the requirement to be lifted,” Jones said. “But we should all plan for the face covering requirement to be in effect when we open the fall semester.”
Parkland’s mask rule is a “recommendation,” not a requirement, which starts Aug. 2. College President Tom Ramage urged students, staff and faculty to use the SHIELD CU saliva testing in the M4 Parking Lot, available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This recommendation comes in response due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, evidence that vaccinated individuals are able to spread the Delta variant, and the substantial number of unvaccinated Illinoisans who are vulnerable to serious complications from the virus,” Ramage said in an email.
“We understand the frustration this might cause, but we are hopeful that we will soon see a reduction in cases to a level that will not require masking for vaccinated individuals.”