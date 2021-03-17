URBANA — University of Illinois President Tim Killeen said Tuesday that the UI is planning to hold most classes in person this fall.
His announcement confirmed what Urbana administrators have been forecasting recently.
“Barring a marked change in the pandemic’s current trajectory, we intend to welcome students back to a more traditional, more personal campus experience next fall,” Killeen said in a statement, citing the vaccination rollout.
While most classes and labs would be in person, the announcement said that special hybrid and online provisions would be made for large lectures, depending on public-health guidance.
At an academic senate meeting earlier this month, Urbana campus Chancellor Robert Jones said the UI hopes to vaccinate all students before they leave this semester.
The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides “a real opportunity that — if we can get access to that in a timely fashion — we certainly hope to be able to vaccinate all of our students before they go away for the summer,” he said. “But it depends. It depends on supply.”
Assuming there’s widespread availability of the vaccine, Provost Andreas Cangellaris said, “we’ll make as much usage of our classrooms as possible. We’re going to have more classrooms.”
And he said the UI plans to continue its other mitigation strategies — including face coverings, regular testing, restricted building access and contact tracing — that it used to reopen with a hybrid of online and in-person courses last fall and this spring.
“Under these assumptions, we do hope that we’ll be able to offer much more in-person instruction,” he said.
“We are trying to be, again, very careful about the capacity in the classrooms.”
Cangellaris said the UI is asking class schedulers to assume that rooms will be limited to 50 percent capacity with an upper limit on large classrooms of 200 individuals.
“Which tells you why, indeed, we are not expecting to have the very large classrooms that have more than 400 students in person in the fall — not in this stage of planning, at least,” he said.
And he said the UI would again host a teaching academy this summer to help faculty use technology to reach students both in-person and online.
“We recognize the fact that we have a good number of international students who may not be able to be on campus,” Cangellaris said.