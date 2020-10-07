URBANA — Technically, next month will mark the 110th homecoming celebration at the University of Illinois. But for the school that lays claim to being among the first to invent the fall tradition, this year’s version will be unlike any other.
Out: the October date, parade, alumni bar crawls and Big Ten football from the Memorial Stadium stands.
In: virtual everything, from the international talent show to the performances by Marching Illini present and past, to trivia contests during the group watch of the Dec. 5 Iowa-Illinois game from the comforts of alums’ own couches.
Only the theme remains the same — “Stronger Together in Orange and Blue” — for the pandemic-postponed event, stretched from one weekend into a full week (Nov. 29-Dec. 5).
“A lot of schools are attempting virtual homecomings, but I think, once again, Illinois will lead the pack when it comes time for execution,” UI Alumni Association President Jennifer Dillavou said Tuesday. “There’s no shortage of creativity and passion.”
Recruited to help with the creative parts: 1996 UI alumna Melissa Skoog Duncan, Prada’s former vice president of marketing.