So much for the gloomy forecast surrounding Illini men’s basketball in 2023-24. One 90-minute stretch on the last day of May changed everything, with Terrence Shannon Jr., then Coleman Hawkins announcing they were bypassing the NBA Draft and headed back to campus for one more run (and name, image and likeness deals).
What's the biggest takeaway from last week's 11th-hour development?
We asked that of former Penn State guard and ESPN college basketball analyst JON CRISPIN.
"I always felt like there was work left to be done for both Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon — both individually and I felt like they never got a chance to realize their potential as a team. I've got to think that plays a big role in their decisions to return and having that kind of experience come back to school, with renewed purpose and a sense of urgency, is huge for the program.
"I think NIL is making these decisions very interesting and we are nowhere near where we'll be someday in regards to players learning how to leverage themselves and their other opportunities — both pro and college basketball via the portal.
"Players test the draft waters and realize they could end up making less as a pro than they can as a college player and it seems to be a no-brainer. Once you realize you're not a first-rounder, then I've got to think you come back and maximize your value in college. Shoot, Zach Edey is even doing that.
"In the coming years, there will be an added sophistication to how college basketball players leverage themselves and their opportunities and it'll become harder and harder for coaches and programs to keep up as they'll grow more and more like professionals where there's a disconnect between the institution and the player.
"Whereas in the past, we as players developed a bond with our teammates but we also developed a love and connection to the university and community as a whole. That will become a rarity in the game as we're seeing free agency emerge. To me, it simply is what it is.
"When you show an unwillingness to grow and adapt as a governing body, as the NCAA did, you eventually end up where we are — in a situation where we've had to make changes that are merely Band-Aids on bigger issues. And the bigger issues are still looming. Very interesting times we're in.
"Back to Hawkins and Shannon. The good thing for Brad Underwood is that he knows exactly what he can do with those guys and he knows how he can complement them and play with different personnel groupings.
"I know Brad wants to be different and those two dudes give him matchup and rotation flexibility that can keep opponents off balance with different looks, tempos and styles.
"The other thing: Coleman Hawkins is a polished and steady connector. You can drop him in with anyone and he makes that group better. Terrence Shannon is a tough-minded worker. Those two make any program better.
"Underwood just has to maximize the potential of other pieces to get the most out of this group."