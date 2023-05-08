CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois students who are moving out of current housing or staff who are cleaning offices and have items to get rid of are encouraged to consider donating them to local charities.
Facilities & Services is making that easy by placing eight mobile storage units at the following locations on campus, where items may be left through Saturday.
- Busey Hall/Evans Hall in Urbana
- Florida Avenue Residence Halls (Oglesby Hall)/Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls in Urbana
- Hopkins Hall in Champaign
- Illinois Street Residence Halls (Wardall Hall) in Urbana
- Lincoln Avenue Residence Halls (Allen Hall) in Urbana
- Nugent Hall/Wassaja Hall in Champaign
- Taft Hall/Van Doren Hall/Snyder Hall in Champaign
The storage units will be open to accept items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will be available at the sites to help, and throughout the week, the donations will be picked up by local participating charities Salt & Light and Goodwill.
UI employees may not transfer property that is owned by the university.