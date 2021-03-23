URBANA — While the University of Illinois reached its $2.25 billion fundraising goal a year early, its chief fundraiser said Monday that giving is down about 25 percent so far this fiscal year.
At a virtual academic Senate executive committee meeting, Vice Chancellor for Advancement Barry Benson said a dip was expected with COVID-19 and that there are large gifts in the works.
“We anticipated we’d be down approximately 20 percent in our gifts and commitments at the beginning of this year,” he said.
“As I told the chancellor earlier today, there’s no reason to panic. I know we’ve got a number of very large gifts in the pipeline.”
In fiscal 2020, which runs from July 1 to June 30, $337 million was raised, according to Benson.
Through March 14 of this fiscal year, about $192 million has been raised, he said.
“I see no reason that we won’t be able to achieve our goal of $265 million,” Benson said.
This fiscal year, Benson said there have been more gifts to college units that don’t restrict how they use the money and fewer gifts for facilities.
“I know these numbers will change for some areas vary significantly before the end of the fiscal year. But I do think COVID has impacted these two areas perhaps more so than the others,” Benson said.
The flexible donations to units helps them adjust to uncertainty, he said, and with people working from home, “the value proposition of significant facility enhancements becomes a bit more ambiguous than certainly it was prior to COVID.”
And post-COVID-19, Benson expects donations for capital projects to rebound.
“In fact, I already know we have a very large facility gift which will hopefully be announced really within the next couple of months,” he said.
Benson also said that COVID-19 has helped the UI gain national exposure for its “Shield” response, which uses a saliva test developed by university researchers.
“Our athletic programs typically take the lion’s share of our national press,” he said.
“Shield has completely reversed that with the exception of this month and our basketball program, but we won’t go there. … Shield has certainly been front and center in just about every donor conversation that we have now.”
Earlier this month, the UI announced its “With Illinois” fundraising campaign reached its goal a year early after launching in 2017 with a festival at State Farm Center and on the Quad.
The UI’s previous campaign, “Brilliant Futures,” raised $2.43 billion for all three UI campuses before concluding in 2012. The Urbana campus goal was $1.5 billion, and it eventually raised $1.7 billion.
The “Campaign Illinois” raised $1.5 billion from 1993 to 2000, Benson said, and the “Campaign for Illinois” raised $132 million from 1979 to 1984.