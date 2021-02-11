CHAMPAIGN — As Jeremy Zelner was writing a paper Tuesday around 1 a.m., the University of Illinois senior was startled to hear noises coming from his balcony.
“I dropped to the floor to see what was being thrown at us,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if it was something heavy like a brick.”
It turned out to be some 15 to 20 eggs, Zelner said, which landed on the balcony in the 500 block of South First Street in Champaign, where he and his roommates prominently display an Israeli flag.
“We were pretty shocked,” Zelner said of him and his roommates. “That was out of nowhere.”
After realizing what happened, Zelner said he and his roommates did what “21st century kids” do: “We put it on Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, anywhere.”
“We wanted to make sure people understand that this is happening,” he said. “We will not be silenced. We will not be scared.”
The Champaign Police Department took the initial call, and the UI Police Department has taken over the investigation.
“If anyone has information about the incident, saw something, heard something, etc., please contact the University of Illinois Police Department,” UI police spokesman Pat Wade said. “Witnesses can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.”
And UI administrators are working on a message to the campus community about the incident, spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
Zelner said he has no idea who threw the eggs but hopes surveillance footage at nearby businesses can help catch them.
“Anti-Semitism on this campus is very real,” he said.
Zelner said he has always felt safe on campus, regularly walking home late into the night.
“I’ve never felt unsafe on this campus,” he said.
While he’s “heard people say certain words” about his friends or the Jewish fraternity he’s in, “it never got to the point” where Zelner felt unsafe.
“Obviously, it was just words, but this is more concerning,” he said.
Now he wonders: “Is it somebody that I know very well?” Zelner said. “There’s endless possibilities always in the back of my head.”
Illini Chabad Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel called the incident “very unsettling.”
“This is true, clear anti-Semitism,” he said.
“It’s acts like this that make students feel unsafe,” Tiechtel added. But “acts like this are not going to keep us quiet.”
Last year, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights opened an investigation into possible discrimination after two students filed a complaint in March that was joined by different Jewish groups.
The complaint included examples in recent years — of swastikas drawn on or near campus, vandalism to the menorah at the Chabad Center, opposition from the Students for Justice in Palestine group, a resolution passed by the Illinois Student Government tying the “destruction of Palestinian lands” with divesting from the police and a presentation to residence-hall advisers about “Palestinian Resistance to 70 Years of Israeli Terror.”
A month after the complaint was publicized, the UI and the Jewish groups issued a joint statement condemning anti-Semitic acts, and the UI agreed to create an advisory council to address the issues and to add educational programming on anti-Semitism.