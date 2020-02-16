In keeping with an annual tradition, this week’s column is a collaborative effort by graduate students from the University of Illinois Department of Entomology, Jonathan Tetlie and Scott Clem.
The 37th Annual Insect Fear Film Festival will be held Saturday, hosted by the university’s Department of Entomology. The theme of this year’s festival is “Crustacean Fear Films.”
So, why are crustaceans the theme of a festival with “insect” in the name? You may have thought, correctly, that crustaceans are not insects. What many people don’t realize is that crustaceans are actually very close relatives of insects. In fact, insects are more closely related to crustaceans than they are to spiders, which people more commonly associate them with.
Crustaceans are a megadiverse group of arthropods that includes crabs, lobsters, shrimp, krill, barnacles and many more, consisting of over 68,000 described species. These animals come in many different shapes and sizes, and they occupy both aquatic and terrestrial habitats. Giant Japanese spider crabs, for example, can grow up to 13 feet long and weigh 45 pounds! It’s just possible these are the inspiration for one of our films, “Attack of the Crab Monsters.”
Crustaceans can also be very tiny: Ostracods, for example, are adorable, nearly microscopic filter-feeders that resemble miniature clams. You may not have realized it, but crustaceans can even be found in your own backyard. Woodlice, also known as pill bugs or roly polies, are a type of crustacean known as an isopod, which are commonly found in rotting logs and decaying leaf litter throughout North America.
Several types of aquatic crustaceans known as fairy shrimp and water fleas are active even at this time of year in temporary pools and other freshwater environments throughout Illinois.
Humans are most conspicuously linked to crustaceans as a food source. We annually consume over 8 million tons of crustaceans or “shellfish,” accounting for more than $61 million in economic activity.
Crustaceans also provide a multitude of ecosystem services, which are more difficult to quantify and are often under-appreciated. Among other environmental benefits, crustaceans help maintain water quality, protect coastlines from storm surges and erosion, cycle nutrients, and provide habitat for a variety of other species.
In fact, several researchers associated with the University of Illinois are working to better understand and protect this diverse and important group.
Chris Taylor of the Illinois Natural History Survey and his colleague, Guenter Schuster of Eastern Kentucky University, recently described a new species of crayfish, Barbicambarus simmonsi, from southern Tennessee — something that has not been done since 1884.
What’s more, this new-to-science species is over twice the size of most other freshwater crayfish, truly a giant among them.
To learn more about crustaceans, and to meet some of them in person, stop by the Insect Fear Film Festival. There will be a variety of exhibits and activities including exotic insect and crustacean displays from around the world, arthropod origami, face-painting and arthropod art from local schools. In addition to the traditional insect petting zoo, this year’s festival will also feature live crustaceans, including fairy shrimp, crayfish, blue and spider crabs, and roly polies.
Doors open at 6 p.m. in Foellinger Auditorium on the UI campus, with art contest winners announced at 7 and film introductions starting at 7:15. Admission is free.
For more information, please visit the IFFF website (publish.illinois.edu/uiuc-egsa/ifff/), our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter (@InsectFilmFest) or contact Scott Clem (carlc2@illinois.edu) or Jon Tetlie (jtetlie2@illinois.edu).