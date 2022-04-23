URBANA — Urbana-born Richard Lazarus is a stellar case of right place, right time.
The Yankee Ridge, Uni High and University of Illinois product decided to study environmental law in the early 1970s, when the discipline was in its infancy. Now a professor at Harvard Law School, he has argued 14 cases at the Supreme Court and participated in 26 others.
What better week for a pioneer of environmental law to visit his alma mater than the one that features Earth Day?
In Wednesday’s visit to campus, Lazarus discussed his newest book, “The Rule of Five: Making Climate History at the Supreme Court,” about the landmark 2007 case Massachusetts vs. EPA, which gave the Environmental Protection Agency the power to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions.
“It’s environmental law’s Brown v. Board of Education,” Lazarus said.
Before his campus talks, Lazarus sat down with The News-Gazette to talk about his Urbana upbringing, notable cases, and climate outlook.
Lazarus described an idyllic childhood growing up on Vermont Street, where kids would run around the neighborhood, had free reign at local parks, lived in walking distance from his schools.
“It’s a fabulous place, a wonderful peer group,” Lazarus said. “I’m still close with a lot of my friends from then.”
Richard was the fourth Lazarus to attend and graduate from Uni High, which he did in ’71, at 16 years old, “looking about 12.” He said he was routinely asked to leave campus by University police once he started attending school there. (His in-person 50th class reunion is coming up.)
After one semester at the UI, Lazarus traveled around Europe for his second. Across the Atlantic, Lazarus pondered his career path with stunning drive: matching what he liked, with what he was good at.
He was always politically active, but could perform science and math. Environmentalism was on the rise, with Earth Day instituted in 1970; he found his match.
Upon returning to campus, Lazarus flipped through the pages of the course catalog, looking for majors that would signal a career in “environmental law.” Two popped out at him: Chemistry, which UI was renowned for, and Economics, which he’d never studied in his life. After brief consultation, he declared his dual-major.
The content was useful, but it was the learning processes and rigor that prepared him for life in the courtroom. For one, he learned that with enough effort, concepts that seem “inaccessible and impenetrable” can be solved.
In “Chem 122: Quantitative Analysis,” he learned to whittle a 12-hour, on-paper experiment into 4 hours. Which steps can be quick and sloppy, which must be precise? Which steps can be simultaneous, which ones must be consecutive?
“That skill set, of ‘I got a task, how I can order it and sequence it,’ has been hugely beneficial,” Lazarus said. “It’s how I prepare for Supreme Court arguments.”
It’s how Lazarus approached one of his biggest tests of this century: investigating the root causes of the 2010 BP oil spill, the largest in U.S. history. What should’ve taken the commission two years took six months, Lazarus said, and he thanks that class for that.
He has lent his legal expertise to two presidential transition teams, one in 1992-93 for the transition from George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton, and again in 2020-21 for the transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Both were “incredibly labor intensive,” Lazarus said — the second far more than the first
But nothing beats the thrill of arguing in front of the Supreme Court.
“It’s a blast,” he said.
“You’re there for 30 minutes, but get asked 50 to 70 questions,” Lazarus said. “They’re interrupting you constantly, and all the judges are very smart. You have to anticipate every possible question they might ask you.”
There’s ungodly amounts of preparation involved, usually at or above 150 hours, he said, and the highest of stakes. Every answer must appear natural, but serve the broader argument to a tee.
But the weight is not lost on Lazarus. In no other branch of government can a person tell officials precisely how to think. The oral arguments are the first time the justices have discussed the case, and they use the arguers as a conduit.
Understandably, Lazarus prizes his in-court wins, both in cases and in small interactions of the theatrical environment. In his most recent case, 2017’s Murr v. Wisconsin, concerned with the federal regulation of land, one task he had was to explain why property combined is worth more than property that’s separated.
So Lazarus consulted an old Yankee Ridge classmate, John Geanakoplos, now an economics professor at Yale University, for some advice. The principle Lazarus was looking for had a name, the complementarity principle, so the two debated examples, like how the combination of peanut butter and chocolate is what make a Reese’s cup so delicious. Same with chocolate syrup and ice cream in a sundae.
What Lazarus eventually used in court, little more than 6 feet away from Chief Justice John Roberts, was the example of two shoes. One is valuable, sure, but two together is far better.
“Chief Roberts rolled his eyes in bemusement,” Lazarus said. Turns out, the two were Harvard Law School roommates. “He’s never voted for me in any case I’ve worked on.”
And yet, arguing for Wisconsin, Lazarus won the case 5-3. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the plurality opinion, ruling that “in a regulatory takings case, two legally distinct but commonly owned contiguous parcels should be combined for takings analysis purposes.” He referenced complementarity in his writing.
Today, Lazarus stays focused on educating the next generation of environmental lawyers, at Harvard and elsewhere. He’s got another book on the way, summing up the last 50 years of his discipline, and how it’s changed in the last 20.
“When I finished my first book in 2000, I thought I saw environmental law settling in the legal landscape,” he said. “The last 20 years have been tumultuous. We’ve had presidential whiplash, back and forth.”
In that same timeframe, the climate change issue has come to the forefront. Congress rarely legislates on environmental issues anymore — the Clean Air act was last amended in 1990, the Clean Water Act in 1987 — while executive leadership on the climate has seesawed when it needed to stabilize, Lazarus said.
“On the ground, it’s very hard to be optimistic,” he said. “We have a war that threatens to become broader that undermines our ability to address the climate issue. A reeling economy that makes it harder, too. And a polarization that is mind boggling.”
Still, some signs in the private sector give him some hope, he said, as do his diligent students, who are “very committed to the issues of climate, food, safety and the rest.”
On his drive from the Indianapolis airport to Urbana, he was greeted with “I don’t even know how many” windmills dotted across I-74.
“There’s no place I’d rather talk about my work. A world-class university with fabulous students, no better place to come back to than Urbana,” Lazarus said.