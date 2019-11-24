CHAMPAIGN — More than two million people watched the “20/20” episode on ABC about the murder of visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang.
The show had a 0.5 rating, meaning about 2.84 million people watched the show, according to The Nielsen Company ratings.
The two-hour episode aired at 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and featured interviews with local police officers, the lead FBI agent and prosecutor on the case, Ms. Zhang’s family and her murderer’s father.
During its time slot, NBC’s “Dateline” episode about a man with a premonition of his murder had about 3.6 million viewers.
And CBS’ reboot of the TV series “Magnum P.I.” had the highest ratings, with 6.55 million viewers.