CHAMPAIGN — Champaign resident Jeff Goldberg played for the Illini football team in the 1970s. There’s no fan transfer portal for people like Goldberg. Once an Illini, always an Illini.
“I’m very excited about our football team and their success this past season,” he said.
His wife, Geri, shares his enthusiasm.
The Goldbergs have season tickets to Illini games and go to at least one away game each year.
Goldberg will fly down to Tampa, Fla., where he will meet son Jacob, also an Illinois alum, who is driving from Fort Lauderdale for Monday’s Illini ReliaQuest Bowl game against Mississippi State.
“We plan on attending DIA-sponsored pre-game and post-game events,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg likes the warm weather. The three other Illini bowl games he has attended have been in sunny climates — the 1990 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., the 1999 MicronPC.com Bowl in Miami and the 2002 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
“We went to Tampa a few years ago to see the Illini play USF,” Goldberg said.
His good friend and college teammate Dan Beaver, who was an All-American kicker for the Illini, lives just outside Sarasota.
His Illini interest also extends to other areas. One of the shows produced by Goldberg, the founding president of the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company at the Virginia Theatre, was “Red Grange Visits The Virginia.”